Hamilton come from behind for much-needed win over Raith

Hamilton came from a goal down to beat Raith 2-1 and move off the bottom of the Scottish Championship.

After a quiet first 45 minutes, Raith hit the front minutes into the second period when Lewis Vaughan’s free-kick was turned into his own net by Hamilton’s Steve Lawson.

The Accies equalised just after the hour mark as Dylan McGowan was on hand to nod home Connor Smith’s floating free-kick at the back post.

The visitors turned the game around two minutes later after another Smith free-kick caused problems. It fell to Benny Ashley-Seal who poked home to make it 2-1.

Some of the shine was taken away from the three points when Jean-Pierre Tiehi was shown a red card in stoppage time for violent conduct.