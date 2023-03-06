Harrison braced for bruising Cup tie against old club Crumlin Star

Rathfriland stopper won league and Intermediate double during short stay at rivals

Rathfriland lifted the Intermediate Cup at Windsor last season, as well as the NAFL Premier Division title

Shane Harrison says he expects nothing less than another bruising encounter against his old club as a resurgent Crumlin Star host holders Rathfriland in the quarter-finals of the Intermediate Cup at the Cricky this weekend (1.30pm).

The Whites stopper spent a fruitful season at the Ardoyne outfit a few years back, winning the Premier Division title and Intermediate Cup after being recruited by the then all-conquering Star in the wake of Ciaran McNeill’s season-ending ACL injury at The Cliff in November 2018.

So he has the inside track on Paul Trainor’s side, and knows they’ll be licking their lips for this weekend’s tie, particularly after their thrilling stoppage time league win at Immaculata on Saturday, courtesy of Fra Nolan’s 92nd minute winner.

But it’s a sign of the power shift in the Amateur League that the Whites now hold the upper hand, not just in terms of dethroning the Star as the reigning top flight champions, but also the fact that they have won all of their last five meetings in all competitions against the north Belfast outfit in recent seasons.

Even so, Harrison knows all that will count for little when the first whistle blows on Saturday, with hunger and will-to-win more likely to influence the outcome than past head-to-heads.

Harrison said: “Look, it’s going to be a very tough game, I know exactly what to expect, they are going to fight to the death, they know how to hang in in games, they are very hard to break down and they are very well set up.

"The never-say-die attitude up there is different level but I can see that in this Rathfriland squad as well to be honest, we’re never out of the game, we play really good, fast-flowing football.

"We've got some really good players here, good strength to the team, so it’s set up to be a really, really good game.

“The Star are probably favourites with them being at home, all the pressure is on them, and they've got the home crowd.

"But listen, I'm really looking forward to getting back and playing in these big games, that’s the reason I signed back, so it’s going to be interesting, and I just hope we come out on the right side.”

Harrison only returned to Rathfriland at the turn of the year, coaxed back by boss Ally Wilson after a number of seasons away from the game.

He admits he’d fell out of love with it a bit after sustaining a dislocated shoulder during his time at the Star, but is fully back on board now, and says he's delighted to see his counterpart Ciaran McNeill also back doing what he does best after an injury-plagued few years of his own.

"Since I signed back, everything’s been smooth, it’s been great, and I’m really enjoying being back in the set up again,” he said.

"Ally being Ally talked me into going back, everything he said was true, you sort of miss the buzz on a Saturday.

"Getting back into the fold, there’s a really good buzz about the place and I’m really glad I went back, everything is going well, the feelgood factor is back for me.

"We’ve only played eight or nine league games so it’s going to be a long run-in, three games a week for eight or nine weeks. We’ve this quarter-final, and then another quarter-final in the Clarence next week, so if we win them, we’re going to have even more games.

"So it’s a lottery of keeping boys fit, but if we do that, and keep the suspensions down, I’d like to think we’ll be there or thereabouts. We’ll not be too far away anyway.

"But first is a big game this Saturday and I have to say it's also good to see Ciaran (McNeill) back playing, I’ve watched him a few times this year and he’s back to his best, it’s great to see and I’ll look forward to that battle on Saturday.”