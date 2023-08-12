Harrison will come back stronger after double leg break, says 1st Bangor boss

Young forward suffered dreaded tibia and fibula fracture at Abbey Villa in midweek

STEPHEN Cairnduff is adamant Mark Harrison will come back stronger after the young 1st Bangor striker suffered a horrific season-ending injury just two games into the new campaign.

The 22-year-old has been at the heart of everything for the Drome outfit so far, and was so again at Abbey Villa on Tuesday night, scoring the visitors’ goal to follow on from his two assists last Saturday in an opening day win over Dunmurry Young Men as Cairnduff’s men pushed for an equaliser late in the second half at Robert Adams Park.

But the game came to an abrupt halt with less than 15 minutes to go, when a challenge from Matty Dempster left Harrison in a heap, his tibia and fibula both snapped.

It’s the modern-day game’s most dreaded injury, and with Harrison clearly in distress, unable to be moved and an ambulance called for, the match was abandoned at 2-1.

Cairnduff and 1st Bangor club captain Jordan Blair have both been in regular contact with him since he underwent successful surgery on the double leg break on Wednesday.

Harrison was in good spirits on Friday morning, according to his manager, albeit still in considerable pain. Dempster has been in contact several times too, reaching out to his stricken Amateur League counterpart to offer his own words of sympathy and encouragement.

Having reviewed the challenge on Veo, Cairnduff is now of the opinion it was robust rather than reckless, aggressive rather than malicious, with the 1st Bangor boss admitting “these things happen in football”.

“At the time, I thought it was an awful tackle, those were my initial reactions,” Cairnduff told the Belfast Telegraph.

“But I’m probably one of the few who has had the luxury of watching it back on Veo and it’s probably that split second. There’s no malice in it at all, (Dempster) was 100% trying to win the ball.

“It’s just unfortunate what’s happened. I know Matty is genuine and I know he’s gutted about it all. I’ve spoken to him too and I think he’s quite down about it all, but me and Mark have both said to him that it’s one of those things, just try and get on with it.”

A Shankill lad, Harrison had returned to Shankill United over the close season after playing under Cairnduff last year.

But a change of heart saw him re-sign for 1st Bangor in July, with Cairnduff now ruing what he concedes is a big loss to his team.

1st Bangor captain Jordan Blair visits his team-mate Mark Harrison in hospital

“It’s really not nice knowing he’s in pain,” added Cairnduff. “Mark is a brave and strong lad, so whenever he went down, we knew that whenever he didn’t move, that it was serious. It was evident that it was serious quite quickly.

“We’re a tight group and we were all buzzing to get him back so to lose him for the season now, we’re all devastated.”

With two young kids to support, and as he lies in hospital with steel rods in his leg, football is hardly high on the list of priorities.

Even so, a year down the line, things will look different, and Harrison can take comfort from the fact the game will still be there for him when he’s fit again, with so many players coming through a similar ordeal to rekindle their careers.

“He would be mature for his age and strong-minded, so we’re thinking he will come back, and we’re sure that he will come back stronger,” said Cairnduff.

“And I’d like to say about Abbey Villa, the amount of people who have been in touch from their club, the donations and the crowdfunding we’ve done for Mark, they have been excellent, really top drawer.”

Turning to the season more generally, Cairnduff says the club have their own targets that they’ll be keeping in-house, but that they’re determined to build on what was a strong end to their 22/23 campaign.

By Christmas last year, the perennial relegation battlers had amassed just four points as they stared down the barrel of another dogfight. Yet by May, they were comfortable in mid-table on 33 points.

“We managed to turn it around second half of the season so we’re just trying to carry that into this season. We lost a few players but we brought in more than we lost. We have strengthened certain areas and we probably need to strengthen in one or two more, and obviously we’ve lost Mark now for the season which is a hole we need to fill.

“But we’re in a much better place. People can see what we’re trying to do and what I’m trying to do, and there’s much more self-belief around the place. We have to try and improve on last year and see where it takes us.

“Like even there on Tuesday, Abbey Villa are a good team, they’ve made some really good signings, but at 2-1, we hit the bar, we hit the post, we had chances and missed a penalty, so we were right in the game. We were on top when the incident happened so there’s a wee bit more belief about us this year.”