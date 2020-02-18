Harry Gregg book of condolence opens in Windsor Park
A book of condolence has opened in Belfast following the death of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg.
Mr Gregg was a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster and died on Sunday at the age of 87.
His funeral will be held in St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine on Friday, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery .
The Irish FA opened a book of condolences at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, where chief executive Patrick Nelson was one of the first to sign the book, along with Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay and Linfield boss David Healy.
Announcing his death on Monday morning, the Harry Gregg Foundation said he passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving famiIy.
He was hailed as "an extraordinarily ordinary man" and "a heroic figure" following his death — despite always being ill at ease with the title ‘hero’.
In the Munich air disaster, Mr Gregg and his Manchester United teammates were travelling from Belgrade when their plane crashed.
Mr Gregg became known as 'the hero of Munich' for rescuing a number of survivors including a young baby as well as Bobby Charlton and Jackie Blanchflower from the wreckage.
He was awarded the OBE for his services to football in 2019.
As a tribute to Mr Gregg Manchester United's players wore black armbands during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.
Before the game United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to the late club legend.
"He was outspoken, he had opinions about football and he'll be sadly missed by everyone at the club," Solskjaer said.
"He was a heroic figure, not just a goalkeeper but he saved people's lives. He will never be forgotten at the club."
His funeral notice said he was the "dearly loved husband of Carolyn, much-loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather".