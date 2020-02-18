Harry Gregg book of condolence opens in Windsor Park

Fans sign a book of condolence for Former N Ireland and Man Utd star Harry Gregg. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 18/02/2020 Jim Magilton signs a book of condolence for Former N Ireland and Man Utd star Harry Gregg at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Tuesday. Gregg made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963. He bravely rescued team-mates and other passengers following the February 1958 plane crash in which 23 people were killed as Manchester United travelled back from a European Cup tie in Belgrade. When he joined United in December 1957 for £23,500, Gregg was the world's most expensive goalkeeper and was voted the best at the following year's World Cup. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Book of condolence opens at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A book of condolence has opened in Belfast following the death of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg.

Mr Gregg was a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster and died on Sunday at the age of 87.

His funeral will be held in St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine on Friday, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery .

The Irish FA opened a book of condolences at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, where chief executive Patrick Nelson was one of the first to sign the book, along with Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay and Linfield boss David Healy.

Announcing his death on Monday morning, the Harry Gregg Foundation said he passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving famiIy.

He was hailed as "an extraordinarily ordinary man" and "a heroic figure" following his death — despite always being ill at ease with the title ‘hero’.

In the Munich air disaster, Mr Gregg and his Manchester United teammates were travelling from Belgrade when their plane crashed.

Mr Gregg became known as 'the hero of Munich' for rescuing a number of survivors including a young baby as well as Bobby Charlton and Jackie Blanchflower from the wreckage.

He was awarded the OBE for his services to football in 2019.

As a tribute to Mr Gregg Manchester United's players wore black armbands during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

Before the game United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer paid tribute to the late club legend.

"He was outspoken, he had opinions about football and he'll be sadly missed by everyone at the club," Solskjaer said.

"He was a heroic figure, not just a goalkeeper but he saved people's lives. He will never be forgotten at the club."

His funeral notice said he was the "dearly loved husband of Carolyn, much-loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather".

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.