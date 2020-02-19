Harry Gregg was a global icon, says Jim Magilton

Harry Gregg was a "global icon" and "all-time great" who stood apart from anyone else, says former Northern Ireland skipper Jim Magilton.

Warm tributes have come from far and wide for the legendary Manchester United star who sadly passed away earlier this week at the age of 87.

A world class goalkeeper, who shone for Northern Ireland in the 1958 World Cup, Gregg will be remembered and respected for his courage in the Munich air disaster when he bravely rescued team-mates and fellow passengers following a plane crash in which 23 people were killed. But for Harry's courage, there would have been more fatalities.

Like many others, Magilton, who has happy memories from spending time with Gregg, has been touched by the numerous tributes honouring a remarkable man.

"All the tributes have been amazing and show what an incredible person Harry was," said Irish FA Elite Performance Director Magilton.

"The fact that they have come from all over the world and from great people like Sir Alex Ferguson illustrate how much the football world thought of Harry. Of course he was a hero to us in Northern Ireland but he was more than that, Harry was a global icon."

Gregg’s funeral will take place in Coleraine on Friday when the great and good of football will be in attendance.

On his own experiences with the one time most expensive goalkeeper in the world, ex-Southampton and Ipswich midfielder Magilton stated: “I visited Harry’s house on a number of occasions and there was never a dull moment.

“I could have listened to him for hours, hearing his stories.

“He would always tell them in his own no holds barred style, which made them even more entertaining.

“I would try and pull his leg and he loved the banter. There was nobody else like him.

“I loved being in his company. I know many other people who would say the same. I feel very lucky to have spent time with him.

“He loved talking about football, footballers and good footballers, and his opinions were always worth listening to.

“The thing about Harry was he could mix with anyone. It didn’t matter to him how people were viewed by others. He made his own mind up.

“Everywhere he went and with whoever he met, he would always make an impression.”

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

On Gregg’s standing on the list of Northern Ireland’s finest footballers, Magilton insisted that the ex-Manchester United hero deserved to be ranked alongside greats like George Best.

“Harry is up there with our all-time greats like Bestie, Danny Blanchflower, Peter Doherty, Pat Jennings, Norman Whiteside and other legends. For a small country, we have produced a lot,” said Magilton.

“What constantly struck me about Harry was that he had a humility about him. When he would talk about the 1958 World Cup team and the players in that Northern Ireland side, which reached the quarter-finals, he would never mention himself.

“In that World Cup, he was named the number one goalkeeper, which was an unbelievable achievement, but you would never have heard him speak about that.

“Harry’s family can be extremely proud of him. He was a special man and a one off.”