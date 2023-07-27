Harry Pearson is shoot-out hero as County Londonderry stun Manchester United in Premier Section

There will be a new name etched on the SuperCupNI Premier trophy after County Londonderry and Tigres UANL from Mexico sealed their place in the decider.

Marty Smith’s Londonderry side pulled off the shock of the tournament to beat a strong Manchester United side on penalties at a raucous Coleraine Showgrounds.

The north-west boys were 1-0 down after a Shea Lacey penalty in the first-half Alfie Friars equalised with a brilliant header from a corner in injury time.

In what was a feisty encounter goal scorer Lacey and Nathaniel Mapengu were sent off for the Red Devils who failed to keep their cool unlike Londonderry who scored all four of their penalties to book their place in the final.

Harry Pearson was the hero for shoot-out hero for Londonderry, saving James Bailey’s penalty before Jayce Fitzgerald missed to seal the win.

Sadly there won’t be an all-county final at the Ballymena Showgrounds after County Antrim were on the wrong end of penalty drama in Ballymoney.

Mexican side Tigres edged the shoot-out 5-3 after the game finished 1-1 in normal time.

Tigres led at the break through Gustavo Gonzalez before Ryan Donnelly equalised in the second-half to take the game to penalties.

Londonderry will now try to pull off another shock when they face Tigres with the silverware on the line, with the final having a 6pm kick-off.

There was an all-county clash in the Globe semi-final with County Tyrone coming out the victors over County Down.

Harry Pearson celebrates

A brace from Calum Lenehan-Hunter helped his side beat Down 4-1 at Parker Avenue. This win tees up a Globe final against Rangers after they defeated Japanese side Ichifuna 4-2.

The game was locked at 1-1 at the break before the crowd at The Heights were treated to five second-half goals.

After his hat-trick yesterday, Christopher Eadie went one better this time, scoring four to make him a strong contender for the Golden Boot in the Premier Section.

The Premier Section’s Vase semi-finals threw up plenty of penalty shoot-out drama with both ties going to spot kicks after two exciting 2-2 draws.

Irish outfit St Kevin’s came out 6-5 victors in their penalty shoot-out success against Brighton & Hove Albion. The tournament newcomers will now have to play in the Vase third place play-off against fellow English Premier League side Newcastle United after they also lost on penalties to County Fermanagh at The Warren.

Guy Bloomer kept up his goal scoring form, but the Magpies ultimately lost 3-0 on spot kicks in Portstewart.

The Premier Section Bowl Final will be contested by County Armagh and American outfit Surf Select after wins over Dundalk Schoolboys and Northeast Rush respectively.

The Orchard County boys were the big winners of the section, defeating their Irish opponents 5-1.

Armagh’s Dominick Ambroziewick scored once again in the win to take his tally for the week to three goals.

Surf Select’s narrow 2-1 win over their fellow Americans was their first taste of victory in the tournament and their first goals, which were both scored by Alex Perkin.

The final between Surf Select and Armagh will be played at the Limavady Showgrounds with kick-off at 6pm.