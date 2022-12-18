‘He’s one of our own’: Co Antrim town toasts Alexis Mac Allister’s World Cup win after ‘family roots’ uncovered

Alexis Mac Allister could provide Co Antrim with a link to World Cup glory on Sunday. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/Defodi Images via Getty Images)

The village of Cushendall in Co Antrim is singing the name of a native tonight as Alexis Mac Allister helped Argentina win the World Cup.

Residents have claimed the Brighton & Hove Albion player as one of their own believing his ancestors descend from the parish.

The 23-year-old was born in Santa Rosa, La Pampa in South America.

However, ‘Google searches’ have apparently proven that he does indeed have relatives who lived in the Northern Irish seaside village.

Former President of the GAA Aogán Ó Fearghail added more weight to the claim when he shared a photograph of a Dickie Mc Allister – from Buenos Aires – who received an award from the GAA Federation in 2018.

Mr Ó Fearghail said Dickie’s family is originally from Cushendall, but has ancestors who moved to Argentina in the 1800s with his “cousin Alex” now playing for Argentina in the Qatar tournament.

Meanwhile, there were further connections to NI at the final as a Derry man delivered the golden boot when in Qatar.

France forward Kylian Mbappé ended up winning the top scorer prize, netting a total of eight goals during the competition, including a hat-trick in the final.

Mac Allister played an integral role in Argentina’s victory against France, setting up the second goal with a perfectly weighted pass to Angel Di Maria.

He has been praised throughout the tournament for his efforts.

A sizeable crowd turned out at The Lurig Bar in Cushendall to cheer on Argentina and their newfound sporting hero.

A worker said: “The news of Alexis MacAllisters Irish roots recently and his connections to Cushendall have generated great interest in the village.

"Many of our regular customers are McAlisters and they and many in Cushendall enjoyed Argentina’s victory.”

They’re not hopeful of making the parade route but said a signed jersey would be nice.

Another pub owner in Cushendall told the Belfast Telegraph Mac Allister has been the talk of the town all week.

"There has been a lot of interest in the village about it,” he said. “People are doing a bit of investigating and have found out he’s from the glens.

"Mac Allister is a very popular name here and I’m sure if you go back far enough they’re all reasonably well linked.

"Somebody obviously went off to Argentina during the famine or whatever.”

Asked if he’d like to see Mac Allister bring the world cup back to Cushendall, he added: “I think that would be far-fetched but but it would be lovely to see that he could recognise the fact there is a connection to Ireland, and particularly Cushendall would be delighted.”

Taking to social media Cushendall locals were quick to highlight the connection once again as the golden trophy added extra gravitas.

Assured posts said that “his da” was from Cushendall.

One Twitter user reflected on the match: “’Look at the big Cushendall head on him’ – heard multiple times in our house today during the Argentina vs France game in reference to Alexis MacAllister.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole also remarked: “Big day for Co Antrim sport with Dunloy through to an all-Ireland final and Cushendall winning the World Cup.”

However, competition has emerged as the north Co Dublin village of Donabate was transformed into ‘Little Argentina’ with a strong claim that MacAllister’s family hailed from there.

“I just want Alexis to come to Donabate now and it would be great if he brought the World Cup with him,” said Noel (79) from Donabate.

It’s been reported Alexis Mac Allister has spoken about having “Irish roots” in the past.

His father, Carlos Mac Allister, who won three international caps for Argentina in 1993, has also said he believed his family could have originated from Fife.