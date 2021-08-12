‘He’s the king of sportspeople in Belfast’ says Carl Frampton as he visits childhood home of football hero George Best

Joe Cole and Carl Frampton at the George Best house in East Belfast.

Carl Frampton has paid homage to footballing legend George Best with a tour of his childhood home.

During an interview with former England footballer Joe Cole on BT Sport, the retired boxer gave his thoughts on what life must have been like for a young Best growing up in post-war Belfast.

“The Troubles hadn’t started yet...so it would have been kind of like any other housing estate I imagine in Britain...rough, tough, hard growing up, lots of poverty but I’m sure he had plenty of good fun here as well,” he said.

Frampton pointed to grass pitches nearby where a young Best was said to have been spotted by a talent scout for Manchester United.

His first impression on going inside 16 Burren Way was that it smelled like his grandmother’s house.

“It’s a nice gaff isn’t it? This is really nostalgic.”

Frampton said he first heard about Best when he started playing football as a boy

“Everybody talked about George Best, we’re proud about George Best. We’ve got so many great sportspeople in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The motorbike racers, some footballers, golfers, rugby players, boxers...but we’re all vying for that second spot.

“Best is the top dog, he’s the king of sportspeople in Belfast. He was a hard man, he had the silky skills but he was clearly a tough man because he was getting the lumps getting kicked out of him every single match.”

Writing in the guest book, he said: “What an honour to be in the house that the great George Best grew up in.

“Maradona good, Pele better, George Best.”

The tour continued on to a mural of George Best on Sandy Row, close to Windsor Park where he played for Northern Ireland.

GEORGE BEST

Asked if he felt the weight of that history when staging his own boxing match in Windsor Park, Frampton said: “I didn’t really feel it but I understood it and I think it was important to remain neutral and be down the middle.

“It’s getting better this place but it’s still a very divisive society. What I never done was kind of nail my colours to the mast, a bit like Best.

“I suppose that’s probably one of the reasons why he was loved by so many.

“Leaving politics out of it, sport is one of the things that brings both communities from this place together.

“You don’t need much to be a great. You saw where he grew up in a real humble house.

“He’s one of the greatest players that ever lived.”

Visiting his own mural in Belfast near Midland Boxing Club where he trained, Frampton said: “Murals are a big part of society in Northern Ireland and they can be political and stuff but there’s a few sports murals as well.

“As a sportsman, you always want the recognition of your people and the places where you’re from and it’s something that I’m very proud of.”

Visiting Glentoran Football Club, Frampton chats about how Best was apparently turned away for being too skinny.

“George Best wasn’t good enough for the Irish League. Unbelievable.”

Luckily, Carl said when he was aged around 10 he did get the chance to watch Best play at a testimonial match at Windsor Park.

He adds that it remains a huge regret that he never had the opportunity to meet his hero in real life.

Outside Parliament Buildings on the Stormont estate, Frampton tells of how thousands came to pay their respects before his funeral.

“We knew that we’d lost someone great, a great sportsman and a great person. It was obviously very sad for a lot of people."

Responding to the interview on Twitter was George Best’s son Calum, who said: “Amazing work mate! Pleasure to watch”.