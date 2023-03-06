Holywood man Cox eyes another cup scalp at East Belfast

Defender insists they’ll get painful league defeat at Plunkett out of system ahead of trip to Inverary Avenue

Marty Cox insists Holywood won’t be dwelling on Saturday’s painful 3-2 defeat at St Oliver Plunkett as they dust themselves down for an Intermediate Cup dust-up with East Belfast at Inverary.

The Spafield men weren’t at the races in the first half at Lenadoon, and found themselves trailing 3-0 to the Division 1B favourites.

But a much-improved second half, which saw the visitors claw their way back into the game, gives them something positive to take away from the defeat ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Premier Division outfit East Belfast.

“It wasn’t a good first half performance from ourselves, we were caught sleeping a bit,” admitted Cox (25).

“They scored a couple of set-pieces which could have been defended better, but we got in at half-time and didn’t want the whole thing to fall apart and we knew we could only really improve in the second half. And to be fair to the lads, that’s what we did in the second half, we passed the ball a lot better and were creating better chances.

“We got ourselves back in the game, we were disappointed not to get an equaliser, but it’s something to build on. The main thing is we didn’t capitulate. Although we are disappointed with the result, we can’t fault the lads too much for the comeback effort we put in.”

While second-placed Plunkett look far and away the best placed side to go on and lift the title, just a handful of points separates a group of teams including Holywood all slugging it out for the top two.

“I think we have about nine league games left and to be honest, we’ll gather again on Tuesday for training and prepare for the weekend,” said Cox.

“We take it one game at a time and try not to look too far in advance.”

The Holywood defender admits they won’t have to work hard to lift themselves anyway, with a tasty trip to the East looming in the Intermediate, where they have already beaten the likes of Tobermore, Dunmurry Rec and Newtowne.

And after the exertions of another gruelling league campaign, it’s a refreshing change of scenery for Conor McGeown’s men in a game where the pressure is off.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” added Cox.

“We’ve taken some big scalps in previous rounds of this competition and now we’re just focusing on the game ahead at the weekend. We’re just approaching it like a normal game and looking forward to it.”