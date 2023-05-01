Homers boss Duddy eyes Junior Cup glory

Ballymena outfit can claim a fourth trophy in 10 years, should they overcome Dergview in today's Windsor showdown

RAB Duddy has warned his quadruple-chasing Harryville Homers they can’t afford an off day against Dergview Reserves if they want to reclaim their crown as the top junior side in the country

The Ballymena Saturday Morning side lock horns with their Fermanagh & Western foes at the National Stadium this afternoon (2pm) in the Junior Cup decider vying for what would be a fourth triumph in the competition – a win which would move them joint second in the all-time list with Enniskillen Rangers and surpassed only by Oxford United’s haul of seven.

Dergview, meanwhile, currently lying fifth in the Fermanagh & Western’s First Division, are gunning for a first ever Junior Cup, their closest brush with success coming when they were beaten finalists back in 1995 and again six years later in 2001.

In contrast Duddy, now into his 11th campaign with the Homers, knows all about what it takes to go all the way, having emulated Kevin Lawlor’s brilliant Immaculata side of the previous decade in winning three in a row between 2014 and 2016, with Paul McNeill scoring in each of those winning finals.

McNeill would have been in Duddy’s thinking once again for this afternoon’s tie, save for a pulled muscle in a midweek league game last Tuesday against FC Antrim..

The Homers boss can however call on other experienced heads who have been here and got the T-shirt – the likes of David Gibson (37), Gary Baird (36), Alex McCosh (40) and club captain Gary Bonnes (39).

Alongside them, Duddy has injected some youth this season, and particularly into the strikeforce, with Sam Armstrong (23) and Lewis Mearns (20) both closing in on 20 goals apiece in all competitions.

And for Duddy, it’s that blend which he hopes can help his side over the line today.

"We’re in a bit of a transition at the minute,” said the Homers chief, whose side also remain in the hunt for the Saturday Morning league, as well as the Ace and Rainey cups.

"We’ve a few players who are in their last season or two, and we’ve brought a bit of youth in in young Sam Armstrong and Lewis Mearns, two forward players who are free-scoring at the minute, and we’ve sprinkled a bit of youth around the rest of the side too.

"We’ve a really good forward line, we signed big Randal Reid during the close season as well, he’s been around, a great player, can hold the ball up well and is good for the young lads playing around him.

"But we as a team are just trying to evolve while staying as competitive as we can. It’s not easy trying to change a team while staying competitive.”

As ever when coming up against reserve teams, Duddy admits he’s in the dark over what kind of side he will be facing.

"I went down to watch that team but they didn’t play anybody I would have recognised as their regular team so I really don’t know much about them, to be honest, so it’s more about looking after ourselves on the day,” he said.

"We know if we turn up and play our game, we’re a match for anybody. We played a match a few weeks back, a semi-final in the Junior Shield against Beann Mhadaghain, and we didn’t turn up at all, that was a major disappointment for us.

"But hopefully we’ve learned from that and we can go one better.”