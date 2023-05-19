Hope Powell joins England backroom staff for men’s Under-20 World Cup

Hope Powell will serve as a technical advisor to the England Under-20 men’s coaching team at the World Cup in Argentina (Nigel French/PA) — © Nigel French

Hope Powell has joined the England backroom staff for the men’s Under-20 World Cup in Argentina, the Football Association has announced.

Powell, who was head coach of the senior England women’s team between 1998 and 2013 and was more recently in charge at Brighton, will serve as a technical advisor to Ian Foster and his coaching team.

The 56-year-old also coached the Great Britain women’s team at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She led the Lionesses to the 2009 European Championship final and coached the team at two World Cups.

Powell’s appointment is supported by the England Elite Coach Programme, a partnership between the FA and the players’ union, the Professional Footballers’ Association. The aim of the programme is to support individuals from under-represented groups to work with the England national teams.

Young Lions head coach Foster said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve been able to bring Hope on board for our FIFA Men’s U20 World Cup as technical advisor.

“I’ve known Hope since 2014 when we completed our LMA Diploma together. Her vast experience of international football and the knowledge she has from working with FIFA will be invaluable to us.”

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on Monday.