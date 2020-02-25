How meeting up for game of football is helping these bereaved fathers talk about their loss

The grief of losing a baby before or after birth is unimaginable. Stephanie Bell talks to three bereaved fathers who are helping each other through a very special charity initiative across Northern Ireland

Enduring grief: Omar and Karen Barrett with a tribute to the child they lost

Staying strong: John Haire and his wife Claire with their son Bobby whose twin Charlie died at birth

Positive goal: (from left) John Haire, Melissa Crockett, Sands United founder and bereavement midwife, Mark Connor, of Daddies Little Angels, and Ronan Nelis, Sands United founder

They are as competitive as any football team but the men in Sands United are not just playing for the glory of goals - they are united on the pitch for a much more poignant reason.

Popping up in towns across Northern Ireland in the last year, the teams are made up of dads who have lost a child during pregnancy or at birth.

These heartbroken men are finding fun, camaraderie and - most importantly - the space to open up and talk about the trauma of their bereavement through playing a sport they love.

The first team was set up in Londonderry last April and since then more have sprung up in Belfast, Dungannon and north Down, with four others planned over the coming months.

The plan is to establish a Sands United football league similar to one which has proved popular throughout the rest of the UK and in the Republic of Ireland.

John Haire, from Derry, helped set up the first team in his native city last year and has been astounded by how quickly it has caught on among men who previously carried their loss alone.

John (36), a telecoms engineer, and his wife Claire (36), a midwife, are living every day with the heartache of losing one of their twin boys, Charlie, who died in the womb just days before birth.

The couple had been thrilled to be expecting twin boys and it was only when Claire went into labour early at 31 weeks that a scan picked up the devastating news that one of the boys had died.

On September 24, 2018, Claire gave birth to Charlie, followed a minute later by his brother Bobby who was taken immediately to neonatal intensive care where he spent the first five weeks of his life.

Meanwhile, his heartbroken mum and dad got time to spend with Charlie in Altnagelvin's Lavender suite - a unit dedicated to newly bereaved parents.

"When I heard Claire had gone into labour I rushed straight to the hospital," John recalls.

"I walked into the ward all happy and excited... and took one look at her face and knew something was wrong.

"She had just been told five minutes earlier that Charlie had no heartbeat. It was the worst day of my life, we were devastated.

"Claire had already bonded with the boys and she knew each baby because of the way they were lying in the womb. Charlie was lower than Bobby and a bit quieter, Bobby was more active.

"We were both just heartbroken."

Charlie had stopped growing in the womb and had died a few days before. He was born weighing 3lb 12 ounces while Bobby was 4lb eight ounces. A post-mortem later gave the cause of death as a growth deficiency.

As they hugged both sons, Bobby was taken to intensive care as a precaution while it was arranged for the couple to spend time with Charlie in the Lavender suite.

"We spent two days with Charlie in the Lavender suite and then he was taken for a post-mortem," John says. "We got him home for a night in a cuddle cot and had a service in the house before we buried him just over a week after he was born.

"We took photographs of the boys together in their Liverpool tops and we got pictures taken with Charlie and some of him on his own.

"Carrying his wee coffin was the most heartbreaking thing I have ever done in my life.

"After the funeral it was the most bittersweet time as we were so happy we had Bobby but heartbroken to have lost Charlie.

"We spent a lot of time in the hospital with Bobby, who got home after five weeks.

"Those first few weeks having Bobby home were very emotional. We were constantly worried something would happen to him too and every wee noise he made had us panicking. We are still like that even now."

It was a bereavement midwife in Altnagelvin Hospital who told John about the Sands United football teams and how they were helping dads in England.

John, a lifelong Liverpool fan who had played football for fun in his youth, immediately decided to try and set up a team in his home city of Derry.

The first practice session saw nine dads show up and Sands United Maiden City team was born.

The team, which now has around 30 members, meets each Thursday night at the Bay Road football pitches in Derry for training and organises matches with other local and new Sands United teams.

For John, being able to talk about his loss with his team-mates and seeing other dads open up about their feelings has helped make a huge difference to how he copes with his grief.

He says: "I am one of those people who feels that it is good to chat but I know a lot of men don't talk about their feelings. It never goes away, I still could be driving along in my van at work and it hits me and I would cry.

"Talking does help and also playing for charity, because we raise funds for Sands, is also important to me. It is a way to remember Charlie and also it's helping me to get fit again.

"I like the fact that I can help others as there are people on the team who had never spoken about their loss before and now they can talk about it openly."

While John was happy to talk about his feelings, one team member, Ronan Nelis, found it difficult to open up to others about how he was dealing with his loss.

But joining Sands United has changed that for the better for Ronan.

The 38-year-old bus driver and his wife Lyndsey (35), a nurse, have come through the unimaginable pain of losing three babies.

The couple, who have one little girl, Dairsai (5), lost their first daughter, Dakota, in 2010 at 21 weeks into the pregnancy.

The following year they were again devastated when Lyndsey miscarried baby Angel early in her pregnancy.

They then faced the loss of their third child on February 3 last year when little Isla was stillborn at 34 weeks.

Ronan was also one of the first members of the Sands United Maiden City team where he says he has found huge support which has helped him through his grief.

He explains the emotional impact of losing a child and how experiencing it three times has left him numb with pain.

"It is hard to explain, it is like you are having an out of body experience, and it feels a bit surreal," he says.

"Losing Isla last year was very tough because we had Dairsai who was four at the time.

"She was aware her mummy was pregnant and she was looking forward to having a little sister.

"It almost made it harder because you were also dealing with all the expectations and the excitement of a four-year-old.

"Having to tell her made things worse, if that's even possible."

There is no medical explanation for why the couple lost their children.

Ronan heard about John's efforts to set up a Sands United team after the loss of Isla and immediately wanted to get involved.

"I thought it was a great idea as there is such a focus on men's mental health in general and men not being able to talk about their feelings," he says.

"I was one of those men who wouldn't have been comfortable talking about my feelings.

"At the football I feel comfortable. The lack of expectation was a big draw for me as I just go and play and I didn't talk if I didn't want to.

"I am enjoying the physical activity which in itself is good for the body and the mind, and I find myself chatting to people in the team and being able to share my experiences.

"It has helped me to deal with the loss. The camaraderie is great and we enjoy a laugh and joke and a carry on.

"Losing a baby is something that never leaves you and some days are worse than others. It will be with us for the rest of our lives but we try for Dairsai's sake not to make things too sad."

Omar Barrett (46) is head chef at Hatch restaurant on Belfast's Falls Road and is married to Karen (32), who manages a schools supply company.

Omar, who set up Belfast Sands United last June, has two grown-up children, Cameron (19) and Finley (21).

He and Karen went through a tough fertility journey to get pregnant with their little son Quinn who was born last February and died in his mum's arms after just three and a half hours.

Speaking on what would have been Quinn's first birthday on February 6, Omar says the football has given him a place to talk about his grief among other men going through the same experience.

He recalls how he left work to rush to the Royal Victoria Hospital when Karen went into early labour at 26 weeks last year.

"Karen thought she was having Braxton Hicks (false labour pains) but when she got to the hospital they said she was 10cm dilated and Quinn was coming," he says.

"When he was born he was taken away and the doctors worked with him for an hour and a half and then told us that he wasn't reacting to anything they did.

"They said they could keep trying but they didn't hold out any hope or they could bring him down to us so that we could have some time with him.

"We decided to spend time with him and we were taken to the bereavement suite. We had two hours with Quinn before he passed away in Karen's arms.

"It was very hard. They asked us if we wanted to bathe him and we did and then we got to spend three days in the bereavement suite with him. We didn't want to go home without him, it was very hard. We had gone through fertility treatment to get him and that was tough."

While Karen found support in her local Sands group, Omar felt that it wasn't for him. However, when the idea of setting up a Sands football team was mentioned to him, he didn't hesitate to get one going in the city.

"The first night we had 15 guys turn up and now we have around 30," he says.

"We practice every Wednesday night at the Olympia on the Boucher Road from 7pm until 8pm and try to have a match once a month on a Saturday.

"We have guys there who have recently been bereaved for whom it is still raw and fresh and others who lost their child 15 or 16 years ago.

"Going there puts a smile on my face and to have other guys in the same situation makes you realise you are not alone in what has happened to you.

"We can have a laugh with each other and there is satisfaction in knowing there are guys there I can talk to."

Sands is the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity which aims to reduce the number of babies dying and to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, before, during or shortly after birth.

If you are interested in joining a local Sands United team or setting one up in your area you can contact the charity on 028 3839 2509 or visit northernireland.sands.org.uk/sands-united-northern-ireland