How Northern Ireland could line up against Italy in World Cup qualifier as Kyle Lafferty may start up front
Numbers at the back will determine how NI approach Italian challenge
Steven Beacom
World Cups for Northern Ireland - 1958, 1982, 1986. 2022? Time will tell if Qatar joins Sweden, Spain and Mexico on the list. What we know already is that it will be a big ask for Ian Baraclough's men to reach next year's finals after being drawn in the same group as Italy, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.