I hope Evans is passed fit to play and can emulate my FA Cup win with Leicester, says Carroll

Race is on: Jonny Evans is in a fitness battle to face Chelsea at Wembley. Credit: PA

Dungannon Swifts goalkeeper Roy Carroll is hoping Jonny Evans is passed fit for tomorrow’s FA Cup final and breaks his record that has stood for 17 years.

Ahead of the weekend Wembley decider between Leicester City and Chelsea, Carroll remains the last Northern Ireland man to be on the winning side in an FA Cup final.

That was back in 2004 when Fermanagh native Carroll came off the bench late on at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to play for Manchester United in their 3-0 success over Millwall.

Past and present Northern Ireland stars Tony Capaldi (Cardiff 2008), Alex Bruce (Hull 2014) and Craig Cathcart (Watford 2019) have all been on losing sides in the final since and Carroll himself started for United in 2005 when they were beaten on penalties by Arsenal.

Evans will be the latest Northern Ireland international to have a shot at FA Cup glory if he overcomes a heel injury that has kept him out of Leicester’s last two league games versus Newcastle and former club Manchester United.

“I was worried when Jonny came off in the warm-up before Leicester played Newcastle last week so hopefully he will be okay for the FA Cup final,” said Carroll.

"I want to see players from Northern Ireland win massive trophies and it would be great if Jonny could play and win at Wembley. I’d be happy if he took my tag of being the last player from here to play in a winning side in the final.”

The 43-year-old added: “I was privileged to come on as a substitute for Manchester United when we beat Millwall in the FA Cup final and it was a fantastic experience.

"I also played the following year when we lost to Arsenal on penalties in the final, so I’ve seen both sides.

"If you win the Cup final it is a great day. If you lose, it’s a nightmare. I hope Jonny wins it because he’s a brilliant guy as well as an outstanding defender.

"He is a huge player for Leicester and I know Brendan Rodgers will hope he is fit because they could do with Jonny against Chelsea.”

Leicester boss Rodgers says that Evans will be assessed ahead of the final. The Carnlough man, who believes his compatriot is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, is hopeful that the 33-year-old will make it.

He said: “We’re giving him another day, he has progressed really well in the last 24 hours. He looked very good and we’ll see what the reaction is after that and make the final decision tomorrow.

"It’s just a discussion between myself and Jonny. You always have to speak to the players and Jonny is a warrior. If there is any way he can play — even if he is not 100% — he will be out there.

“It’s going to be a physical game, so we need good physicality and running ability. If that’s hindered in any way it may make it difficult for him.”

Cengiz Under has been nursing a hip problem while Harvey Barnes and James Justin (knee) remain out, along with Wes Morgan (back).

A crowd of 21,000 will be at Wembley, with Chelsea and Leicester allocated 6,250 tickets each as part of the pilot to test the return of big crowds to venues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rodgers added: “Just to know on such a special occasion we are going to have people there with our backs and looking after us (is great). Wembley is an iconic stadium, so for them to watch the team play in a final will be really special for them.”