‘I love Belfast’: Chelsea hero Joe Cole discusses affinity with city ahead of Super Cup glamour tie at Windsor Park 

Joe Cole at the The BT Hope United match involving Northern Ireland teenagers - from 14 to 17 years old - kicked off at Seaview in Belfast on Tuesday.

Former England star Joe Cole has said Windsor Park will be a fitting stage as Chelsea and Villarreal meet in the curtain-raiser to the new European football season tomorrow night.

The glamour tie between the Champions League winners and the Europa League victors has been dubbed the biggest club game ever staged in Northern Ireland.

Demand for tickets was always going to exceed supply, with only 13,000 allowed to attend due to Covid-19 restrictions.

And there is also the added layer of sparkle provided by the prospect of the Blues’ new £97.5m signing from Inter Milan, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, making his comeback appearance for the club.

On Tuesday morning, Cole, who played for Chelsea between 2003 and 2010 and is now a pundit for BT Sport, who are broadcasting the game, said he was relishing the game.

“I love Belfast. The only shame is we’re only here for a few days and we’re doing so much work because I love the city, I’d love to get around and see a bit more of it,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We had a great tour around on Monday. It’s good for us to be here because Belfast has had a tough time during the pandemic, like we’ve had across the water, and getting fans back in the stadium will be fantastic.”

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, also a BT Sport pundit, expects it to be a great occasion.

“It’s always nice to come over to Belfast. Football is much loved here and we always get well received,” he said.

“I think Chelsea will be confident. The array of talent they have in that squad, I think it would be one of the strongest squads in terms of depth in the Premier League with City. They’ll be favourites going into it and they had a fabulous season last year, and I think they’ll be looking to continue that.”

Cole and Ferdinand were speaking as BT’s Hope United and the UEFA Foundation for Children kicked off a match at Crusaders’ Seaview stadium to raise awareness about the devastating impact of online hate in sport and among young people.

A former Irish FA president also expects Wednesday night’s game to be another huge victory for football in Northern Ireland.

Jim Shaw is confident the clash will prove the international venue can host big events with style and class.

Shaw said it is a huge honour for any country to host the Super Cup and he believes it will enhance Northern Ireland’s standing in the global game.

“It’s a coup to get the Super Cup, it’s a massive game and it’s unfortunate we can’t have a full house but 13,000 is a good crowd,” he said.

“It’s an honour for any country to get a match of that magnitude. When the stadium was being redeveloped, Michel Platini said he would like to see us stage the Super Cup because it was the only European club fixture we could host.

“The Super Cup gives the smaller nations an opportunity to host a big game and I have no doubt we will do an excellent job.

“In recent years, we have hosted under-19 men and women’s European Championship finals, so there is no question we can host a big football event.

“It will enhance our standing in the game, along with David’s (Martin) position at FIFA, where he became vice-president.”

Provided the Super Cup goes well, more than 13,000 fans are expected at Windsor Park for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland at Windsor Park next month.