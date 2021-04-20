IFA's David Martin elected as UK's new FIFA vice-president

The Irish Football Association's president David Martin has been elected as the new UK vice-president within FIFA, representing the four home associations.

Mr Martin was elected during the UEFA Ordinary Congress held in Switzerland on Tuesday.

He received 48 of the 55 votes in the ballot, defeating the FA of Wales president Kieran O'Connor and Scottish FA vice-president Mike Mulraney for the role.

The post, with a salary of £190,000, became vacant after FA chairman Greg Clarke's resignation in November.

Clarke quit his posts over unacceptable language he used when referring to black players during a Westminster parliamentary committee session.

Martin, who was defeated by Clarke in a previous election for the post in 2019, will serve a two-year term in the role.