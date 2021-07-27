In pictures: Manchester United kids too strong for Coleraine’s young guns in SuperCupNI

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Coleraine’s Michael Stewart in action with Manchester United’s Paul Keogh Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Coleraine’s Conor Henry in action with Manchester United’s Ashton Missin Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Coleraine’s Joshua Callaghan in action with Manchester United’s Reece Munro Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Manchester United’s Victor Aigbomian Musa celebrates after scoring Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Coleraine’s Conor Henry in action with Manchester United’s Ashton Missin Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Coleraine’s Joshua Callaghan in action with Manchester United’s Jack Moorhouse Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Manchester United’s Victor Aigbomian Musa celebrates after scoring Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Coleraine’s Michael Stewart in action with Manchester United’s Zach Giggs Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Manchester United’s Victor Aigbomian Musa celebrates after scoring Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

26th July 2021 Statsport Supercup under 16’s match between Coleraine and Manchester United at Seahaven Portstewart. Coleraine’s Taylor McBride in action with Manchester United’s Tomas Jones Photo : Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Manchester United Under-16s kick started their three-game tour of Northern Ireland with a 2-0 win against Coleraine in Portstewart.

The visit marks 30 years since the Red Devils first won the Milk Cup, now known as the SuperCup NI, which has been cancelled for a second successive year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers were, however, quick to arrange for United to come over to play Coleraine, Ballymena United and Linfield in the space of five days this week.

In a slow start to proceedings, it took until the 14th minute for the first chance to arrive as a fantastic ball found Victor Musa inside the box but he was denied by superb defending from Shea Gallagher.

Musa would, however, break the deadlock two minutes later when a ball into the box from Jacob Devaney was misjudged by Coleraine keeper Conor Henry, allowing Musa to simply tap home from close range.

Manchester United’s Zach Giggs is challenged by Coleraine’s Michael Stewart

Just before the half hour mark, the visitors doubled their lead when a long range free-kick from Jack Moorhouse bounced just under the body of Henry and into the back of the net.

The Red Devils threatened again after the restart as winger Shea Lacey cut inside from the right but his effort sailed wide from just outside the box.

At the other end, Coleraine had a strike towards goal from distance but Paul Keogh failed to test Tom Myles.

United should have put the game to bed just before the hour mark when Ethan Wheatley was sent clean through but Henry smothered his attempt with brave goalkeeping.

Henry again came to Coleraine’s rescue when he rushed out to smother the shot of Jaden Jones soon later.

Coleraine’s Christopher Cullen tracks Jack Moorhouse

With Coleraine first-team boss Oran Kearney in attendance, the Bannsiders began to grow into the game and gave it a real go with 25 minutes remaining on the clock.

A superb pass from Bobby Jack McAleese found Jack Elliot inside the box and his cross-cum-shot went inches by the far post. Moments later, Lewis Tosh showed great trickery to find Senan Devine but his strike failed to test Myles.

The Stripes missed a glorious chance to claw their way back into the game on 73 minutes. A great delivery into the box by Tosh found Gallagher but his lob sailed over the bar with Myles beaten.

The visiting stopper was proving to be a thorn in the Coleraine attack as he preserved his clean sheet late on by denying Elliot from a tight angle as United recorded a 2-0 victory.

The game finished with penalty kicks to allow both teams to experience the pressure of hitting from 12 yards with a crowd. All five Manchester United efforts were successful, with Gallagher and Tosh having their shots saved.

United next face Ballymena at Warden Street tomorrow night before finishing their schedule against Linfield at Ballyclare Comrades’ Dixon Park home on Friday. Both of those games are slated to kick-off at 7pm.

MANCHESTER UNITED: Myles, Devaney, Giggs, Parker, Kingdon, Moorhouse, Missin, T. Jones, Wheatley, J. Jones, Musa.

Subs: Murdock, Halliday, Kamason, Lacey, Munro, Fitzgerald, Oriola, Scanlon, Ibragimov.

COLERAINE: Henry, Stewart, McBride, Callaghan, Keogh, Tosh, Riley, Patton, Moffat, Cullen.

Subs: Donnelly, Campbell, Campbell, Greer, Devine, McAleese, Elliott, McCafferty.

Referee: Shane McGonigle

Man of the Match: Lewis Tosh