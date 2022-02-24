In pictures: St Louis and St Columb’s claim semi-final successes to set up Schools’ Cup decider

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhill Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Ally McIlveen celebrates after he puts his side ahead Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Mitchel Waterson in action with St Louis Conan McAuley Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Carl Coburn in action St Columbs Tieernan Mckinney Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys St Louis Dara Martin celebrates after he slots home the winning goal Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Dylan Sinnerton in action St Columbs Liam Mullan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields John Paul Lagan in action with St Louis Oran McMullan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Cormac Bradley in action St Columbs Rhys Lawson Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Cormac Bradley slots the ball home Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys St Louis Dara Martin celebrates after he slots home the winning goal Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Jamie Berry in action St Columbs Liam Mullan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields John Paul Lagan in action with St Louis Oran McMullan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Joe Curran celebrates after he scores his sides second goal Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Liam Mullan in action St Columbs Ally McIlveen Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Ally McIlveen celebrates after he puts his side ahead Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Dylan Sinnerton in action St Columbs Joe Curran Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Columbs Liam Mullan celebrates after scoring Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Ally McIlveen in action St Columbs Peter Tracey Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Dylan Sinnerton in action St Columbs Keenan McLaren Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Eamon Bolton in action with St Louis Sean Callaghan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match between Laurelhill and St Columb’s at Mill Meadow Castledawson. Laurelhills Ally McIlveen in action St Columbs Peter Tracey Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Mitchel Waterson in action with St Louis Lewis Harrison Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Conrad Harzabuz in action with St Louis Conor Hastings Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Jake Scott in action with St Louis Oran McMullan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Mathew Verner in action with St Louis Dara Martin Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields John Paul Lagan in action with St Louis Oran McMullan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Mitchel Waterson in action with St Louis Conor Hastings Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Mitchel Waterson in action with St Louis Lewis Harrison Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Mitchel Waterson in action with St Louis Lewis Hector Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Odhran Bell in action with St Louis Conan McAuley Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Jake Scott in action with St Louis Lewis Hector Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Carter Cowan in action with St Louis Dara Martin Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields John Paul Lagan in action with St Louis Oran McMullan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys St Louis Dara Martin celebrates after he slots home the winning goal Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Eamon Bolton in action with St Louis Dara Martin Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Jake Scott in action with St Louis Sean Callaghan Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Mitchel Waterson in action with St Louis Lewis Harrison Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys Ashefields Jake Scott in action with St Louis Lewis Hector Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

22nd February 2022 Danske Bank Schools semi final match at Mill Meadow Castledawson. St Louis (Ballymena) v Ashfield Boys St Louis Dara Martin celebrates after he slots home the winning goal Mandatory Credit Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

St Louis ace Dara Martin celebrates after he slots home the winning goal

St Louis Grammar School (Ballymena) will meet St Columb’s College (Derry-Londonderry) in the final of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup after both sides won their last-four clashes yesterday.

Dara Martin scored the winner for St Louis in a 1-0 victory over Ashfield Boys’ High School. In the other match, at Moyola Park, St Columb’s College saw off Laurelhill Community College 4-1.

St Columb’s are hoping to repeat their Cup success in 2018.

Have a look through all the photos from Wednesday’s semi-finals in our gallery above.