In pictures: St Louis and St Columb’s claim semi-final successes to set up Schools’ Cup decider
Graham Luney
St Louis Grammar School (Ballymena) will meet St Columb’s College (Derry-Londonderry) in the final of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup after both sides won their last-four clashes yesterday.
Dara Martin scored the winner for St Louis in a 1-0 victory over Ashfield Boys’ High School. In the other match, at Moyola Park, St Columb’s College saw off Laurelhill Community College 4-1.
St Columb’s are hoping to repeat their Cup success in 2018.
Have a look through all the photos from Wednesday’s semi-finals in our gallery above.