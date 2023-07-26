Inspired Zion Pullan keeps up hot streak to book tasty Belvedere clash for Celtic in SuperCupNI Junior Section

Glentoran defender Damian Sitnicki and Celtic's Zion Pullan are engaged in a duel for possession

Scottish giants Celtic will face Dubliners Belvedere FC after they defeated Glentoran 3-1 in their third and final group game.

The Minor Section’s top goalscorer, Zion Pullan, took his tally to five goals for the tournament with another one for Celtic at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Belvedere topped a competitive Group A with an impressive 4-2 win over Linfield to take a Semi-Final place away from the south Belfast side. A Ryan O’Neill double helped the team from the Republic top their group.

The other Semi-Final will be contested by Kilmarnock and Dungannon United after late drama at Castlerock.

Dungannon were drawing 0-0 with American side Surf Select until the third minute of added time, when Brayden McNally slotted home to give cause for celebration both on the pitch and on the sideline.

Surf Select will have to settle for a Globe Semi-Final against Linfield.

Kilmarnock took on unbeaten Glenavon at the Riada complex and edged out the Lurgan Blues in a thrilling 3-2 victory, a game which also saw Killie go down to 10 men. It was a nail-biting end but the Ayrshire club held on to secure their last-four place.

Zydon Lightbourne-Furbert kept himself in the running for the Golden Boot in IDA Bermuda’s 3-3 draw with Warrenpoint Town with another goal.

Meanwhile, Larne were comprehensive winners against local rivals Ballymena United to book a place in the Vase Semi-Finals.

Ballybofey outfit Finn Harps were big winners on day three with a 5-1 win over Loughgall, thanks to two braces by Adhran McHugh and Ashton Crossan.

The final game of the Minor Section saw Coleraine draw 1-1 with Portstewart in a closely fought local derby.

Leading goalscorer at the competition Amran Saifudden stole the show once again for West Ham United as he helped secure their place in the Junior Semi-Finals.

The striker scored his second brace in as many days in a 3-1 win over Co Down, to set up an all-English last-four tie against Plymouth Argyle after their 1-0 win over St Mirren.

The second Semi-Final is an all-county affair thanks to two second-half comebacks by Armagh and Antrim.

Armagh were 1-0 down to Stevenage at the break, but a Michael Emerson brace after the interval sealed their place in the last four. Antrim, on the other hand, had to come from 3-1 down against Scottish giants Rangers to progress with a 3-3 draw.

The heavy victors in the Junior Section yesterday were Prospects 2 Pro Academy, who defeated Co Tyrone 5-1 at Broughshane with Zarius Watt grabbing a brace.

Charlton Athletic qualified for the Globe thanks to a 3-0 win over Co Fermanagh largely due to a double from Harry Randall who kept himself in the hunt for the Golden Boot.

They will face fellow English side Stevenage at Broughshane today.

In the other results, Kilmarnock had the better of Donegal Schools by a 2-1 scoreline, while Co Londonderry were downed 2-1 by FC America.