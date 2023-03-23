A double from Dion Charles gives Michael O’Neill and Northern Ireland a winning start

San Marino 0 Northern Ireland 2

Job done. Banana skin avoided. Michael O’Neill is back and Northern Ireland with two goals from the dynamic Dion Charles have three points in the bag. The Green and White Army are daring to dream again.

This was a professional performance from O’Neill’s understrength team in San Marino to start the 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign and a far cry from some of the shambolic displays in the 2022 Nations League under Ian Baraclough.

Before the Group H clash in Serravalle, captain Craig Cathcart said having O’Neill in charge felt like old times and that the feelgood factor had returned for Northern Ireland. The Watford defender added that he believes O’Neill can guide the team to another major tournament as he did in Euro 2016.

There’s a long way to go before that dream becomes a reality but Northern Ireland are up and running and come Sunday when Finland are in Belfast the atmosphere inside Windsor Park will be something to behold for O’Neill’s homecoming.

In the Stadio Olympico tonight he received a wonderful reception from around 1000 visiting fans. It was the Ulster boys ‘making all the noise’ before, during and after a one-sided contest against a team who will be the whipping boys in a group also containing Denmark, Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

In the last World Cup qualifying campaign, San Marino lost 10 matches out of 10 conceding 46 goals.

Against Northern Ireland it was their 167th competitive match and they are yet to record a victory.

San Marino have only two full-time footballers in their squad. The rest are part-time players. By day some of them work as car salesmen and accountants.

The numbers never seem to add up for the lowest ranked team in the FIFA World rankings.

For Northern Ireland this fixture was akin to playing an Irish League team like Coleraine with a couple of ringers thrown in.

Anything bar a victory would have been an unacceptable outcome for the away team and to their credit they delivered a comfortable triumph.

In his opening campaign, first time around as boss, O’Neill suffered the pain of defeats in Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

From then on in Euro or World Cup qualifiers he has enjoyed a perfect record versus minnows and that continued in Serravalle.

There was much interest in O’Neill’s line-up prior to kick off especially with injuries to so many players who would have been in it. Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Shayne Lavery, Ali McCann, Conor McMenamin and Liam Boyce were all missing.

Without them he opted for a 3-5-2 formation with Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal and Cathcart, Daniel Ballard and Ciaron Brown in defence. Ahead of them in wing back roles were Conor Bradley and Jamal Lewis with teenager Shea Charles, George Saville and Paddy McNair, wearing a protective face mask, in the middle of the park. It was a big call – and the right one - to play Manchester City kid Charles. Namesake Dion and Conor Washington were up front.

One point of note in the San Marino line up was Roberto Di Maio making his international debut in defence at the age of 40. Born in Italy, the former Lecce star gained San Marino citizenship in January.

The pattern was set virtually from kick-off with Northern Ireland, in yellow shirts, dominating possession with every home player behind the ball.

No surprise there though it was a shock early on to see the visitors waste corners which O’Neill had pinpointed as an area where his side could cause problems.

The raucous visiting fans called on the boss to give them a wave and he duly obliged just four minutes in.

From the sideline he was calling on his players to speed up the play which was slow and ponderous in the opening 10. When they did step it up a chance was created with McNair’s header well saved by Elia Benedettini following Saville’s inviting cross.

Moments later at the other end Northern Ireland fans had their hearts in their mouths as Filippo Berardi raced clear. Calm was restored when Peacock-Farrell made a save with the offside flag going up to completely ease the tension amongst the GAWA.

Come 24 minutes they were celebrating what they hope will be the first of many goals in this campaign and it vindicated O’Neill’s decision to play Washington and Charles with the latter showing predatory instincts inside the box to connect with the former’s fabulous right wing cross at the back post and direct it into the net.

It wasn’t the easiest of finishes but Charles made it look that way.

The 27-year-old has been in superb form for Bolton this season and here he was netting his first goal at international level in his 14th appearance. For Northern Ireland King Charles had arrived.

With the deadlock broken a surge of self belief seemed to be injected into the veins of O’Neill’s men who began to quicken the pace with the impressive Bradley leading the charge.

Raiding down the right flank the Bolton defender, on loan from Liverpool, delivered a superb cross for Saville who could only sky the ball over the bar when he ought to have broken his scoring duck for his country.

Wing backs Lewis and Bradley were enjoying themselves going forward. The 19-year-old from Castlederg was Northern Ireland’s best player in the opening 45, stinging the hands of Benedettini in the closing stages of the first half.

What a talent Bradley is and he has a brilliant attitude to go with it.

After the break he continued to be a threat on the right flank. So too Lewis on the left with the Newcastle United man providing the cross for Charles to twist his body into shape and head in his second of the game and the killer goal.

Again it was clinical from the striker leading to chants of ‘Dion’s on fire’ from the joyous travelling support. The Will Grigg song that was the soundtrack for Euro 2016 is back and it belongs to a lad who has played at clubs such as Skelmersdale United, Southport and Accrington Stanley to reach this point.

This was a glorious night for Charles.

Bradley and Washington were close to making it 3-0 as the away team piled on the pressure with the other Charles, Shea, growing into the game and showing touches of class. The kid was running the show at times.

In a rare breakaway Nicola Nanni actually put the ball in the Northern Ireland net sending hundreds of San Marino schoolchildren in the stand wild with joy. It was short-lived. Offside was given.

A stream of substitutions followed as the game petered out with Josh Magennis, Shane Ferguson and Jordan Thompson all seeing action and Cameron McGeehan and another teenager Isaac Price proudly coming on for their debuts.

O’Neill waited 10 matches for his opening win in his first spell. It took him 90 minutes this time. The Green and White Army are enjoying the sequel so far with the jeers of last year replaced by cheers at the final whistle.

It's on to Northern Ireland versus Finland at Windsor now. Roll on Sunday.

