‘A draw would have been a reasonable result’ – Vera Pauw rues Republic of Ireland’s defeat to Australia

Vera Pauw believes a draw would have been a fair result after the Republic of Ireland were beaten 1-0 in their opening World Cup group game against Australia.

The Ireland manager said that the team can ‘only grow’ from their defeat to the hosts in Sydney.

She was speaking in the immediate aftermath of a game that was decided by Steph Catley’s penalty at the start of the second half.

“I think that a draw would have been a reasonable result,” she said.

“Of course that does not count. I think everybody is proud that we have showed that we are part of the top nations. That we can only grow from this.”

With all of this in mind, the manager gave an honest assessment of the result.

“It is very disappointing,” he explained. “We said at half-time that this is a game that will be decided by one mistake whenever it is them of us and that is what happened.”

When asked about the penalty, Pauw refrained from giving an opinion as she had not seen the incident back.

“I don’t know. I haven’t seen it on the bench. I was more interested in what was happening over there. I have to review it. I don’t know,” she explained.

Despite all of this, the Ireland manager was proud of her players after they put it up to one of the best teams in the world.

“I’m very proud of that. We brought on Abbie (Larkin) and Lucy (Quinn) to get more pressure going forward. They came out very well at the end, as you could see.

“They put more pressure on them with Louise (Quinn) up front. That is when you need to have a little bit of luck.

“Sam Kerr is one of the major top strikers in the world. She’s not playing? Of course that is an advantage to us.

“They have such a powerful team and it is difficult to play against them. I think that we did so well. They did not create a lot of chances.”

Speaking to reporters after the game, Pauw rejected assertions her side had a point to prove after the abandoned Columbia game when asked about her side’s approach.

“I think Australia was also physical, do you not agree? They are very powerful and their tackles were like our tackles. I don’t know how many fouls were given but it didn’t seem out of proportion for either side.

“We try to play within the rules of the game, we only had three in Sweden, I’m not sure about today. We are a team that is battling, we are Irish, it’s in our DNA but within these rules. There were moments when there were challenges before half-time.”

Ireland captain Katie McCabe, speaking of the physicality, said she “loved it”.