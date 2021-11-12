A helping hand gives Ian Baraclough’s boys a welcome win

Lithuanian own-goal settles matters as Northern Ireland fail to take chances Northern Ireland 1 Lithuania 0

Rising high: Northern Ireland’s Josh Magennis heads home against Lithuania but it was ruled out by the referee for a push. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

Much better from Northern Ireland. True, it couldn’t have got any worse after that shocking second half performance in Sofia last month but this was the Ian Baraclough side the fans want to see – energised, organised, dangerous from set pieces and with a touch of adventure about them.

There was one wonderful moment in the first-half which summed up the confidence in the side as the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania wore on; Paddy McNair turning into Georgie Best on the right flank, outrageously nutmegging a defender close to the byline before delivering a cross that George Saville should have put away.

Bear in mind McNair was playing as a defender in a three man back line! That’s the comfort that having Jonny Evans in the side gives you! This was a welcome return to international football for the Leicester star.

If McNair’s magic was a stand-out moment, Ali McCann was once again a stand-out player. What an education he is receiving in the middle of the park alongside the great Steven Davis. It’s like studying a PHD in midfield play with the best teacher on campus. So far in a Northern Ireland shirt, McCann’s grade is distinction.

Shane Ferguson also deserves praise for another excellent outing at left-wing back having been selected ahead of Jamal Lewis in that position.

There haven’t been too many good nights under Baraclough but this was definitely one and an evening 17-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Dale Taylor will never forget after coming on to make his debut on the ground where he played his first senior game for Linfield at just 15.

The Windsor Park crowd enjoyed that and the game as a whole, warmly applauding the team off the pitch at the end of a comfortable victory courtesy of a first-half own goal from Benas Satkus.

It should have been many more with a host of chances spurned and two goals disallowed as the visitors benefited from soft decisions. Northern Ireland will need to be more clinical against superior opposition but that’s for another day.

The three points are enough to ensure that Northern Ireland won’t finish bottom of their World Cup group. There’s now even a possibility that Baraclough’s men could end up in third if they deliver a result versus Euro 2020 winners Italy in Belfast on Monday night.

The manager wanted to end this campaign on a high and there’s now a chance of that. Italy, of course, are a serious side and will be a far tougher nut to crack than the Lithuanians but Northern Ireland can go into the match with Roberto Mancini’s warriors believing a shock is possible.

It’s about time Northern Ireland took a big scalp at a raucous Windsor Park again.

From the first whistle, there was only ever going to be one outcome last night with Baraclough’s players roaring out of the traps hungry for goals.

The last time these sides met a wave of optimism, not seen since Michael O’Neill left the manager’s job, flowed over Northern Ireland fans.

Baraclough’s side left Vilnius with a 4-1 victory in the bank with young players like Shayne Lavery and Daniel Ballard stepping up when several senior players were unavailable.

That victory over Lithuania was followed by an encouraging 1-0 friendly win in Estonia and a battling scoreless draw at home to Switzerland in Group C which kept World Cup qualification hopes alive. They were dead and buried by the end of the next international window last month after a 2-0 loss in Switzerland, which was somewhat overshadowed by the controversial dismissal of Lewis, and a 2-1 defeat in Bulgaria when Northern Ireland, after leading at the break, fell apart in the most alarming fashion.

Even so the big hitters at the Irish FA decided to offer Baraclough a new deal which was greeted with a mixed response by supporters. This was the first match since that deal was done and played out amid an electric atmosphere. The Green and White Army always deliver on that count.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has made two penalty saves in this campaign, was in goal with Evans, Craig Cathcart and McNair ahead of him.

Stuart Dallas and Ferguson were employed as wing backs and captain Davis anchored the midfield with McCann and Saville beside him with Conor Washington and Josh Magennis in attack.

After a minute’s reflection to recognise the Remembrance period, the Kop roared the name of Davis making international appearance number 131 and playing in his 95th competitive fixture at the highest level. What a servant to the nation.

The home side started on the front foot. They ought to have been two up inside 15 minutes with Magennis glancing a delicious Ferguson cross just wide and then Washington, with time and space inside the area, allowing goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus to save after intricate play on the right, finishing with McCann’s clever pass to the Charlton striker.

The Northern Ireland forwards may not have hit the net but 17 minutes in Lithuania’s Satkus did just that. The problem for him was it was at the wrong end.

Trying to clear McNair’s inswinging corner Satkus lost his bearings in the box, under pressure from Magennis, and ended up turning the ball past Setkus to give Baraclough’s side a deserved lead.

The lively McCann thought he had doubled the advantage in the next raid forward with a slide rule finish only to be disappointed when a flag was raised for offside against Magennis who was in front of the goalkeeper and adjudged to have been interfering with play.

It was dominant stuff from those wearing green. Surely more goals would come. No one expected it might be Lithuania having a chance to score which is what happened after a lucky ricochet sent Justas Lasickas clear. Peacock-Farrell stood tall and saved with his legs.

That was a wake up call with Northern Ireland surging forward in the latter stages of the first half.

Magennis was denied a goal for a push on a defender after nodding in McNair’s corner. The Hull City striker couldn’t believe that and was surprised when his snapshot was saved moments later. Next, Saville was off target following McNair’s class.

The dominance continued after the break. McCann, Saville, Magennis and Washington all could have scored before the arrival of teenager Taylor, the kid from Tigers Bay, with 12 minutes left and the home side easing to their second victory of the qualifying campaign.

Bring on the Italians!