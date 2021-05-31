‘A lot to enjoy’: Ian Baraclough on Northern Ireland’s win over Malta, the goal-scorers and Conor Bradley

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough saluted his players after a slick performance against Malta handed him his first win in 90 minutes as boss at the 12th attempt.

The 3-0 victory in Austria was only an end of season friendly but it will leave the 50-year-old former Sligo Rovers boss confident his side can produced better performances in the World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Jones and Ali McCann netted their first international goals and Gavin Whyte took his Northern Ireland tally to three.

It could have been a more handsome victory but Josh Magennis’ first half penalty was saved by Malta keeper Henry Bonello. Baraclough will now demand the same intensity and focus in Thursday’s friendly, also behind closed doors, against Ukraine in Dnipro.

“It was very pleasing, the way we started both halves is something we’ve discussed, we wanted to start quickly and put the opposition on the back foot and we certainly did that,” said Baraclough who handed a debut late on to Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley.

“I was pleased with scoring three goals, and obviously with creating chances and finally getting the rewards for it. And keeping a clean sheet as well.

“The team as a whole ticked most of the boxes. Looking at it, I think we’ve played better actually in other games and not got the rewards so I’m delighted we have got the rewards and can enjoy a lot about this performance.”

Baraclough felt Jones and Magennis were a handful for the shaky Malta rearguard at the Worthersee Stadion.

“They were a threat in behind,” he added. “Josh held the ball up well, allowing Jordan to use his pace and I thought we got the timing of the pass right and made the runs at the right time.

“I felt we were a threat to get in at will to be honest. But they’ve been together for the first time, it takes a little while for a partnership to blossom. Jordan getting his goal, he’s had a tough period leaving Rangers under the cloud he did, but to go on loan, he’s built up his game time with Sunderland and that allows him to come back into the squad.”

Baraclough also felt McCann and Whyte deserved their goals following solid performances.

“For Ali McCann getting his first international goal, his second half performance was very strong and he deserved that goal, that’s what he’s got in his game, he is a box-to-box midfielder. I was pleased when I saw him on the end of it and it was a calm finish,” he added.

“I played Gavin in an unusual position for him but I wanted to look at him in there and he will have increased his knowledge and experience of what’s required if he’s needed there. I thought he was a threat for the majority of the game and it was a nice incisive passing move for him to then go and finish, and he finished very calmly.”

Bradley’s debut in the final minutes was a memorable moment for the former Dungannon Swifts youngster who is progressing in the Anfield youth ranks.

“It’s nice to give young players their debuts and for Conor, coming on as a 17-year-old, there’s not too many 17-year-olds who have made their debut for Northern Ireland, but he goes into a select band of men,” said Baraclough.

“He’ll remember this for a long, long time and that’s what this trip is about as well – trying to give young players an education. Whether he expected to get some game-time I don’t know but he’s gone and done it and he can be very, very proud of what he’s done this week.”

Northern Ireland goalscorer Jones was delighted to hit the target and relieved the side rediscovered a winning feeling.

“First of all the most important thing was we got a win because I think it has been long overdue,” said the Rangers midfielder.

“To get three goals as a team was also a real positive and, on a personal level, I’m delighted to get my first goal for the country.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many. I’ve really missed coming away with the boys and I’ve missed playing for Northern Ireland, but thankfully the gaffer has put me back in the squad and hopefully I’ve repaid him today. I’m absolutely over the moon.

“We feel like it’s been long overdue and it’s time to kick on and try to get as many wins as possible.”