Aarhus thrilled to add ‘skilled’ goalkeeper in Bailey Peacock-Farrell, says club’s sports director

AGF Aarhus sports director Stig Inge Bjørnebye believes they have added a “skilled” goalkeeper to their ranks with the signing of Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

The 26-year-old has joined the Danish side on a season-long loan from Premier League side Burnley and will look to get some consistent game time under his belt in the Superliga.

Peacock-Farrell has struggled to nail down a regular spot at Turf Moor despite being Northern Ireland’s No.1 and was always more than likely to head out on loan this season.

Now he will get a chance to impress Burnley boss Vincent Kompany by beating out Jonathan Hutters and Jesper Hansen to the starting job at Ceres Park, where his new manager will be a familiar face in former Leeds United boss Uwe Rösler.

And Bjørnebye says they are delighted to add a player of Peacock-Farrell to their ranks, who he hopes will provide some extra competition in their bid for a first title since 1986.

“It is no secret that we have had an open place in our goalkeeping team with Jonathan Hutters as the youngster and Jesper Hansen as the experienced and established goalkeeper, so we have been looking for an addition to the team,” explained Bjørnebye.

"We have now found that in Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who is a skilled goalkeeper who at a relatively young age already has a lot of experience from both Premier League and national team football.

“He is therefore going to complement our goalkeeper team with a really good profile and he must contribute to the necessary competition we would like to have among our goalkeepers in the Superliga squad.”

Aarhus won their opening game of the season, defeating Vejle BK 1-0 on Sunday, and are looking to improve on last year’s third-placed finish, while they have a Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie against Club Brugge to look forward to, with the first leg on Thursday.

Peacock-Farrell will be available for that tie against the Belgians and Rösler is looking forward to re-uniting with the shot-stopper, from whom he is expecting big things.

"Bailey has a good character and a strong work mentality. And together with Jesper, we will now have a strong and varied goalkeeper group, where Bailey will learn a lot from Jesper and at the same time he will strengthen our competitive situation,” said the German.