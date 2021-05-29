Alfie McCalmont is on the right path to stardom, says Ian Baraclough despite Leeds swap deal rejection

Alfie McCalmont has had an impressive loan spell at Oldham. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

While Alfie McCalmont is firmly focused on impressing Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough on the end-of-season tour, his future at Leeds United remains uncertain.

The 21-year-old midfielder has sparkled while on loan with Oldham Athletic and his form has attracted the attention of other clubs.

Cheltenham Town have shown interest in the man from Thirsk in North Yorkshire, who has netted eight goals and claimed five assists in League Two.

And even Peterborough United’s Director of Football Barry Fry has claimed that his side have rejected the chance to sign McCalmont in a potential summer swap deal.

“Leeds offered to swap the player for one of ours and we turned it down flat,” Fry said.

Marcelo Bielsa, who handed McCalmont his full senior debut in the 2019-20 EFL Cup after a cameo appearance from the bench in the previous round, may also decide that a second loan spell away from Elland Road to a side higher up the English football pyramid would suit the promising youngster.

He signed a new four-year deal at Leeds last summer before joining Oldham on loan and there’s no question he’s a player with a bright future, but will it be in Leeds United colours?

Baraclough believes McCalmont will have learned a lot from his loan move and he has high hopes the youngster will mature into a top player.

“Alfie is in the perfect place,” he said.

“He has always gone through the early stages alongside Ethan Galbraith, and I have always encouraged players to go out on loan and play senior football rather than stay at a club and have the comfort blanket of Under-23s football.

“Alfie has gone out on loan and he will be better for his first season in senior football.

“He has scored 10 or 11 goals during that period, and has had to deal with whatever Oldham Athletic have thrown at him. And he has learned a lot during that time. That education is invaluable.”

McCalmont made his senior debut for Northern Ireland in September 2019, coming on for George Saville as a 60th-minute substitute in a 1–0 win against Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland face Malta in Klagenfurt, Austria tomorrow evening before heading to Dnipro to take on Euro 2020-bound Ukraine next Thursday.

And Baraclough is expecting his young guns, including defensive midfielder McCalmont, to fire.

The Northern Ireland chief is without the likes of Steven Davis and Jonny Evans but wants to take the opportunity to expand his options before the World Cup qualifying campaign resumes.

“It’s positive for all of us,” said McCalmont, who qualifies for Northern Ireland courtesy of his dad’s Carrickfergus roots. “Obviously there are a lot of younger lads on this trip.

“The fact we’ve been given the chance to be part of the squad shows that we’ve got to repay the boss for the faith he’s shown in us by putting in good performances.

“My aim is to get some more game time. I’m concentrating on training well to give myself the best chance to be involved. If I do get the chance I’ve just got to get out there and show what I can do.

“I’ve just got to keep progressing. That’s what my aim is at the start of every season. I added goals to my game this season and hopefully I can keep doing that.

“I wasn’t really renowned for scoring a lot of goals before but this year it has happened so hopefully that continues.”

Skipper Davis, who is enjoying a well-earned break after helping Rangers claim the Scottish Premiership title, encouraged the squad’s youthful players to impress.

Chelsea teenager Sam McClelland and Liverpool youngster Conor Bradley have earned first call-ups for the games.

“We’ve lost a number of senior players over the last few years which leaves a big void,” said the Cullybackey man. “It’s important these young players, when they come in, that they take the opportunities and so far they’ve done that.

“Over the last number of years we’ve had a number of players who have come into the squad and stamped their authority on it. You look at people like Jamal Lewis, and Ali McCann has come in more recently and done really well.

“I haven’t missed too many trips over the years so it definitely is strange but I just thought that off the back of a long season where I spent a lot of time away from my family, it was important I put them first on this occasion.”

