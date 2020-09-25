Alfie McCalmont: Northern Ireland midfielder moves to League Two on loan from Leeds United

Northern Ireland midfielder Alfie McCalmont is heading out on loan after signing a four-year deal with Leeds United.

Northern Ireland midfielder Alfie McCalmont has moved out on loan to League Two from Leeds United.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has joined Oldham Athletic until the end of the season as he bids to kick-start his senior career.

The hope at Elland Road will be that the short-term switch will return them a player more ready to step into a Premier League midfield.

As recently as last month, Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds hierarchy reiterated their faith in McCalmont's ability to make the step up by handing him a four year deal.

For now, the aim will be to help Harry Kewell's side improve on their 14th place finish last season.

"I’m delighted to be here, it’s my first loan and I’m really looking forward to getting going for Oldham," said McCalmont.

"I wanted to come here to prove myself and ultimately do well for the team.

"I’m at that age now where I want to experience more senior football as it’ll help a lot in my career going forwards and this a great opportunity for me to put some good performances in.

"I’m that type of player that likes to find that vital pass in behind as well as getting forward to try and score some goals."

McCalmont made his senior Northern Ireland debut last September as a substitute in a 1-0 friendly victory over Luxembourg. That came soon after his only two senior Leeds appearances, first as a substitute in a 3-0 League Cup win over Salford City then as a starter in a penalty defeat to Stoke City in the same competition.