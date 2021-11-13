Alfie McCalmont’s double joy as Northern Ireland Under-21s put on four-star show

Alfie McCalmont’s brace helped Northern Ireland Under-21s climb off the foot of Euro 2023 qualifying Group C with a 4-0 win over Lithuania.

McCalmont scored either side of Paul O’Neill’s disputed penalty before Chris Conn-Clarke’s late free-kick capped a dominant performance from John Schofield’s side in an often ill-tempered game at a blustery Ballymena Showgrounds

“I’m delighted to make my family proud, especially my dad and my granny, the celebration was for her,” said McCalmont.

“I’m happy to help the team and it was a good three points. I felt we were dominant throughout the game and didn’t look threatened.

“We had to bounce back from two defeats and here we showed how good we are. It’s a massive opportunity for the players to impress and you just have to keep going.

“The aim is to be with the senior side but this is a massive privilege to help the under-21s and I’m delighted to be here.”

Though there was an early scare when Nauris Petkevicius hit a post from distance, Northern Ireland led eight minutes in, a superb ball from Oisin Smyth freeing the impressive Paddy Lane whose low cross was blocked before McCalmont fired the loose ball into the bottom corner.

Northern Ireland doubled their lead before the break with the help of a controversial penalty. Lithuania were fuming as Ryan Waide was clearly offside as a ball was played through but, after holding up a hand, he chased down Vilius Armalas regardless, won the ball and forced the defender into a foul, with the visitors still berating the officials as O’Neill sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The home side got their third when McCalmont fired home from close range in the 75th minute. Substitute Conn-Clarke then found the net with a free-kick four minutes from time.

The Under-21s are next in action on Tuesday when they take on Malta at Mourneview Park (7:30pm).

Northern Ireland Under-21s: Hughes, Hume, Donnelly (Charles 82), Balmer, Cousin-Dawson, Boyd-Munce (Conn-Clarke 71), O’Neill (McGovern 71), McCalmont, Waide (Johnston 82), Smyth, Lane (Scott 90).

Subs not used: Webber, Baggley, McKiernan, Anderson.