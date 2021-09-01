Ali McCann tipped to ‘enhance his reputation’ at Preston as deadline day transfer completed from Northern Ireland hotel

Ali McCann has been tipped to shine in the English Championship after sealing a move from St Johnstone right on the transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old centre-midfielder had earned admirers from a host of clubs, including Celtic, with his performances at club level, helping the Saints to a cup double last season, and also for Northern Ireland, where an impressive 20/21 campaign left him as arguably the most exciting young player in the panel.

The narrative from his former club all summer had indicated it would take a record fee of £1.75m or more – even rumoured to be up to £3m – to prise McCann away, but in the end he left for Lancashire for a mere £1.2m.

The feeling among fans in Northern Ireland and Scotland is that Preston have got themselves an absolute bargain.

And as his international boss tips McCann for a bright future, it seems Ian Baraclough is in agreement.

“At every level he’s played at he has done it with an assurance and a confidence in his own ability. He’s never looked out of place,” the Northern Ireland manager said.

“I expect him to go into the Championship and do exactly that. He’s a great young prospect and I expect him to learn. He will learn at Preston and enhance his reputation.”

It was a move that had been kept quiet right until the closing minutes of the window and Baraclough explained that it was all done from inside the international camp ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier in Lithuania.

“When we first joined up we had a conversation about how we would do it if a move was going to happen,” he said.

“We made the medical people aware because obviously they would have to liaise with whatever club it might have been and I told him no one would be leaving the bubble. No one was going anywhere to sign for a club, it was all done from our hotel and that’s what happened and clearly Preston have been confident enough to rely on what our medical staff are seeing and I’m glad he was able to seal that move.

“You start to learn that during September, the international window incorporates that transfer window, and it happened last year with Jamal (Lewis) when he went to Newcastle.

“You learn from experience and every individual is different but the way Ali handled it was ‘if something happens then great, we’ll handle it’.

“You wouldn’t have thought coming into this camp that there was anything like that happening with Ali. He’s a very level-headed lad and I’ve known for a month or so something could happen.

“It took until right up to the deadline and finally something went through right on the decline, but I’d known all day it could happen.

“Ali trained as normal that day and he’s been very level-headed and dealt with it great. He came down to breakfast this morning with a smile on his face.”