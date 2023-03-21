Andy Cousins’ Stoke City departure could be a boost for Northern Ireland

Michael O’Neill could be lined up for an Irish FA reunion with Andy Cousins after it was announced the Northern Ireland manager’s trusted ally is leaving his role as Stoke City’s Head of Football Operations at the end of the season.

During O’Neill’s first spell in charge of Northern Ireland, Cousins was a key figure behind the scenes in the success the team enjoyed, heading up the IFA’s recruitment and scouting system. Together they proved a powerful combination.

When O’Neill took over as boss of Stoke City in 2019, he brought Cousins with him as Lead Analyst while last year Cousins, who has also worked for Manchester City, was promoted to Head of Football Operations at the Championship outfit.

There will be many involved in the game across the UK who will feel that O’Neill renewing his partnership with Cousins in some shape or form would be a major boost for the IFA.

In a statement yesterday, Stoke said that Cousins and Chief Scout Tommy Coakley would be leaving when the current campaign concludes.

Like Cousins, Coakley was appointed when O’Neill was Potters boss.

Stoke’s Technical Director Ricky Martin said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Andy and Tommy for their efforts on behalf of Stoke City.

“They have opportunities to seek elsewhere, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

“This now provides (manager) Alex (Neil) and I with an opportunity to appoint and work closely with new individuals in this area.

“The recent January window provided an initial insight into the type of players we want to bring into the club — and this is an exciting opportunity to put a new recruitment team in place that will help us continue to do that this summer and beyond.

“We have appointed a high-calibre, specialist agency to assist us in the appointment process and will share any updates with our supporters in due course.”