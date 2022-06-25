“Arconada… Armstrong!” How John Motson’s call of 1982 World Cup heroics went down in Northern Ireland folklore

Billy Hamilton and Pat Jennings celebrate Northern Ireland’s win over Spain at the World Cup in 1982

Two words, two surnames. “Arconada… Armstrong!” Too good. The legendary John Motson in the Estadio Luis Casanova in Valencia capturing the greatest moment in Northern Ireland football and one of the most memorable goals in World Cup history.

We are 40 years on from that glorious evening when Billy Bingham’s boys beat Spain 1-0, creating shockwaves around the planet and celebrations across Northern Ireland. Like the titan of commentary he is, Motty can still recall uttering that iconic line.

We all know the goal. Just after half-time, Gerry Armstrong collected the ball deep inside his own half and burst forward with the gusto of a man on a mission before slipping a pass to his buddy Billy Hamilton, who carried the baton on with relish on the right wing, muscling past Spanish defender Miguel Tendillo and swatting him away like a fly before whipping in a cross.

Goalkeeper Luis Arconada, confident in his own ability, thought he could catch the ball but it proved too hot to handle and when it dropped to Armstrong inside the box, he smashed it through the legs of the Spanish No.1 and his powerless team-mate Jose Ramon Alexanko close to the line.

Thinking of the words “Arconada… Armstrong!” accompanying the net bulging makes the memory of the goal even better.

Following a perfectly timed pause to allow viewers to take in the magnitude of what had just happened, the commentary from BBC legend Motson continued: “Northern Ireland have scored through Gerry Armstrong. A mistake by the goalkeeper and it’s the 100th goal of this World Cup tournament and it could be a priceless one for Northern Ireland.”

Sweet music, that.

“I have such happy memories of the World Cup in 1982 and I recall the night Northern Ireland beat Spain with great fondness,” Motson tells the Belfast Telegraph.

“What I remember about the goal is Billy Hamilton racing down the wing and crossing the ball and I was halfway through saying, ‘Arconada has fumbled it’ and of course I had to interrupt myself and say, ‘Armstrong!’ when Gerry smashed it into the net and the words became ‘Arconada… Armstrong!’”

John Motson has fond memories of the 1982 World Cup — © Getty Images

I tell John that his commentary has become Northern Ireland’s “They think it’s all over… it is now” line.

Gracious and humble, he responds: “Thank you very much, I didn’t realise it was quite that iconic.”

When I explain there was a Northern Ireland fanzine named ‘Arconada… Armstrong!’ more thanks follow with Motty adding: “That is brilliant.” He’s genuinely touched to hear that the two words he used have become such a joyous part of our sporting life.

Motson’s recollections of Northern Ireland’s 1982 win over Spain are impressive. This is a man who has called thousands of matches over almost 50 years at the microphone. It is clear the night in Valencia made a positive impression.

“I never underestimated Northern Ireland, especially on the big occasion,” he says.

“I always felt with players like Pat Jennings, Mal Donaghy, Gerry Armstrong and Billy Hamilton that Northern Ireland had a chance of causing an upset no matter who they were playing.

“I also knew what Martin O’Neill, the captain then, had achieved at Nottingham Forest as a player and how Northern Ireland played really well as a team.

“I had the feeling at the back of my mind that if Northern Ireland got a break that went in their favour against Spain then maybe they could do it.

“Of course Spain were the hosts so I also had reservations because I felt Spain had to win the game against Northern Ireland to keep their momentum and bid for the World Cup going, which they thought was a genuine possibility for them.

“It came as a shock when Northern Ireland scored. Not long after that Mal Donaghy got sent off and that made it even more of a test for Northern Ireland but they were good enough to win and it was a fantastic result for Billy Bingham’s team.”

Post-match, Motty attended the party toasting Northern Ireland’s remarkable success and chuckles at the memory of a conversation he had with goalkeeping great Jennings.

“I remember going to the players’ party afterwards and I was speaking to big Pat,” says Motson, who didn’t need his trademark sheepskin coat that balmy night in Spain.

“He was as cool as you like on the pitch during the game and I said to him at the party, ‘Were you nervous when that ball bounced through towards you in the last minute?’ and he just said, ‘No, I had it completely under control’ and I was amazed at how calm he was by it all but that was Pat. What a goalkeeper.

“I see quite a bit of Pat to this day when I go to Tottenham and it brings back lots of great memories.”

Another of those magical moments for Northern Ireland supporters came at Windsor Park in 2005 when Motson commentated on David Healy’s winning goal against England’s Golden Generation in an unforgettable World Cup qualifier.

He says: “I did the match when Healy scored and Northern Ireland beat Sven Goran Eriksson’s England team 1-0. I remember poking my head in the Northern Ireland dressing room at the end of the game, which I don’t normally do, but I did on that occasion to say well done.

“The Northern Ireland team suppressed David Beckham, who was playing in a type of quarterback role, and Wayne Rooney that night apparently had a row at half-time. The England team were all over the place and Northern Ireland kept their nerve and it was another historic night for them.”

Motson (76) speaks with admiration about the Northern Ireland team from the 1980s who qualified for two World Cups, savoured countless big victories and enjoyed British Championship glory twice under inspirational manager Bingham, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

Hearing about tonight’s Belfast reunion of the 1982 team 40 years on from “Arconada… Armstrong!” and all that, the son of a Methodist minister sends sincere regards to the players.

“That was a golden period for Northern Ireland with two World Cups and so many great results. I covered quite a few of their matches in the Home International Championships as well,” says Motson.

“I am sure Billy Bingham will be remembered very fondly when the boys get together on Saturday.

“Please pass on my best wishes to all of them. That was a special time and a special team for Northern Ireland.”