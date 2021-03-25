As it happened: Northern Ireland beaten by Italy in World Cup qualifier as defensive errors prove costly despite improved second half

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in Parma ahead of Thursday's World Cup Qualifier against Italy.

Steven Davis will make history in Italy tonight when he makes his 125th appearance for Northern Ireland, drawing level with legendary England goalkeeper and British cap record holder Peter Shilton.

Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans (left) and Italy's Domenico Berardi battle for the ball during the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying group C match at Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma (Photo: Alessio Marini/PA Wire)

Northern Ireland were beaten 2-0 by Italy on the night Steven Davis drew level with Peter Shilton as the all-time British cap record holder.

With the skipper making his 125th appearance at senior international level in the opening game of 2022 World Cup qualifying, the visitors were undone by two disappointing first half goals from Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile in Parma.

Both goals were questionable from a defensive point of view, not least for goalkeeper Bailey Peacock Farrell. He was twice beaten at his near post from an angle, first by a blasted Domenico Berardi finish and then, even more disappointingly, by Ciro Immobile's effort at the bottom corner. In saying that, the defence as a whole had been badly exposed by two quick attacks, the second of which was a lightning counter after a rare Northern Ireland foray forward.

In the second half, with George Saville and Shayne Lavery introduced early, Ian Baraclough's side were much improved.

They could, and should, have halved the deficit before the hour-mark when some high-pressing played in Gavin Whyte but, for both that and the next phase when a cross reached Michael Smith at the back post, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was a match.

There were also substitute appearances for Jordan Thompson and Kyle Lafferty during the closing stages that will have given Ian Baraclough hope for brighter days ahead in this qualifying campaign.

All of the positive second-half play should have resulted in a goal on 88 minutes when Northern Ireland's fruitful high press once again won the ball, allowing Steven Davis to square for Paddy McNair to thrash wastefully over the bar.

The hardest fixture - on paper at least - is out of the way. Next up is the USA in a home friendly on Sunday, then the serious business returns when Bulgaria visit Belfast on Wednesday. Win that, and the first window of 2022 World Cup qualifying will have been a positive one.

