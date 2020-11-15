Austria pour salt on Northern Ireland's wounds with comeback victory in UEFA Nations League after Josh Magennis opener

Austria 2-1 Northern Ireland

Ali McCann (right) is in for his Northern Ireland debut, while Daniel Ballard (left) and Michael Smith (centre) also start.

Stuart Dallas wore the Northern Ireland captain's armband for the first time on Sunday evening.

Stuart Dallas and Gavin Whyte look on deflated after another defeat.

On Sunday night in Vienna, against an Austrian side packed full of Bundesliga talent, a makeshift Northern Ireland side felt its cruel side once again.

Just 72 hours after the heartache of losing the Euro play-off final to Slovakia, Ian Baraclough’s men, still coming to terms with that extra-time defeat in Belfast, endured more pain and suffering as two late Austrian goals, one which was offside on the television replays, condemned Northern Ireland to their fourth defeat in this year’s competition and their eighth overall in the Nations League. Relegation to League C now looks almost certain.

Substitute Josh Magennis had given Northern Ireland so much hope for a positive outcome with his goal on 75 minutes, but Austria brought on their own replacements in Louis Schaub and Adrian Grbic they inflicted the damage.

For a Northern Ireland side largely made up of League One, Scottish Premiership and Championship players who had taken the game to their superior opposition, it was a brutal blow, one of many this international side have faced in the last 14 months.

This loss for the young Northern Ireland lads was on a par with the Netherlands in Rotterdam last year.

And for Stuart Dallas, acting as captain for the first time, the Cookstown man would have deserved the spirited win for all his endeavours.

With Niall McGinn and George Saville already ruled out ahead of the team travelling to Vienna on Saturday, boss Baraclough made a further six changes to the team that started the mentally, emotionally and physically draining play-off final against Slovakia last Thursday.

Skipper Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis, Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Josh Magennis were all given a rest and took their place on the bench.

Northern Ireland’s goalkeeping hero of the Euro 2016 finals Michael McGovern returned between the posts to earn his 33rd cap, while he had a three man defence in front of him, Sunderland duo Conor McLaughlin and Tom Flanagan joining Blackpool’s Daniel Ballard. Hearts defender Michael Smith sat just beyond those three, while Dallas and Shane Ferguson acted as wing backs.

In midfield, St Johnstone’s Ali McCann made his Northern Ireland debut alongside Paddy McNair. Ex-Cliftonville striker Liam Boyce was recalled to the starting line-up partnering former Hearts team-mate Conor Washington up front.

Austrian coach Franco Foda resisted the temptation to start former West Ham hitman Marco Arnautovic, but he was able to include his big hitters Marcel Sabitzer, Julian Baumgartlinger and Bayern Munich’s David Alba.

The understrength Northern Ireland side made a positive start and on eight minutes Boyce had a great chance to give Baraclough’s men an unexpected lead. He broke free down the right and with the Austrian defence struggling to recover, he dragged his shot across goal with Conor Washington screaming for the pass just a few yards out.

Alaba, moving in from his left wing, tried to play in Stefan Ilsanker but the Eintract Frankfurt midfielder ended up colliding with the post as the ball sailed by.

Boyce, always committed, won the ball in a meaty challenge on 25 minutes with Andreas Ulmer but even though the Hearts man felt he’d used to strength to set himself free on goal, the Austrian went down and the Italian referee Maurizio Mariani not only blew for a free kick but dished out a yellow card to the former Irish League ace.

Northern Ireland were compact, resolute and organised, frustrating the Austrians with space at a premium and the biggest compliment arrived when star wing back Alba moved flanks from the left to the right due to a lack of success. There were dangerous crosses played in but the inexperienced back three were coping admirably, making sure they were in the right positions. McGovern was rarely troubled.

Ballard was powerful in the air, Flanagan decisive in the tackle and McLaughlin read the game so well. Just in front, Smith, playing in the Corry Evans role, was breaking up play and he was complimented by 20 year-old McCann, so industrious and determined.

Ferguson had started particularly well, closing down and making important blocks and interceptions but there was concern on the half hour mark when the Millwall man, unchallenged, was forced to kick the ball out of ball after a muscle twinge in his back. After treatment, he was able to continue but only for a few more minutes with Newcastle left back Jamal Lewis called upon to replace him.

Just five minutes from the break, great link-up play down the right hand side involving McNair and Dallas allowed the Leeds man to storm into the box and he attempted to pull the ball back for Boyce rather than fire it across goal to Washington allowing the Austrians cleared their lines.

Austria brought on Reinhold Ranftl for Dragovic at half time and changed their formation moving to three at the back and pushing Alaba up front.

Northern Ireland were soaking up pressure and then on the attacking they were using Dallas and McNair down the right.

For all their nice play, the Austrians rarely troubled McGovern.

On 62 minutes, with Austria about to bring on their star man Arnautovic for the goalscorer in Belfast Michael Gregoritsch, Baraclough made a double substitution changing his forward line with Josh Magennis and Gavin Whyte replacing Boyce and Washington.

Northern Ireland were playing lovely football from the back, Smith was keen to venture forward, and it paid off wonderfully well on 75 minutes when Whyte saw his initial pass blocked, he picked it up, fed McNair, who played in Magennis splitting the Austrian defence. As the home side froze, anticipating the whistle for offside, Magennis composed himself and with keeper Pavao Pervan committed, the Hull striker tucked it into the corner of the net.

It was just reward for their battling display.

Austria coach Foda immediately called for further attacking options bringing on Grbic and Schaub and their impact, with nine minutes to go, brought about an equaliser, although if VAR had of been in operation it would likely have been scrubbed off for offside.

Stefan Lainer’s cross was flicked on by Grbic sending the ball over the head of Ballard and Schaub, in an offside position, struck the ball home as Dallas tried to close in on him.

The young Northern Ireland players were crestfallen after all their hard work at keeping the slick Austrians at bay.

However, there was more agony to come.

Even though Baraclough introduced experienced internationals Craig Cathcart and Steven Davis for youngsters Ballard and McCann, they couldn’t stop Northern Ireland’s nemesis Arnautovic from setting up the winning goal three minutes from time. A long free kick, caught out the Northern Ireland defence, Arnautovic took control and then played in a defence splitting back which evaded Cathcart and Grbic was able to fire past McGovern.

Northern Ireland coach Austin MacPhee was sent off for venting his frustrations while in injury time, Austria’s Sabitzer should have received a straight red card for a high kick on Magennis.

The match promised so much from a Northern Ireland perspective, but apart from commendable performances, it delivered little except yet another hard defeat to accept and likely relegation from Group B of the Nations League to the third tier of European football.

Even victory over Romania on Wednesday night at Windsor Park may not be enough to stave off the drop, if the eastern Europeans are handed last night’s postponed game with Norway due to Covid issues.

Baraclough now has five defeats on his record from seven international games and last night’s loss just compounded a miserable few days for Northern Ireland football.

