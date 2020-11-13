Back-to-back play-off agony can drive this Northern Ireland squad to reach the 2022 World Cup, insists Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says his squad can use their back-to-back disappointments to inspire a trip to the 2022 World Cup.

The boss, who only took charge of his first game little over two months ago, saw his side beaten in the most heart-wrenching of fashions as Slovakia nicked a 2-1 victory in extra-time at Windsor Park.

With that, all the dreams of reaching the Euro 2020 finals came to an end.

It left fans and players alike thinking back to what might have been had Kyle Lafferty's shot on the final whistle of normal time hit the inside of the post rather than the outside.

It also left a feeling that the hard-working players deserved more - just like the 2018 World Cup play-off defeat to Switzerland three years ago.

Now Baraclough is already turning his attention to what he says can become happier times in the near future.

"They came so close to a World Cup, now so close to consecutive Euros," he said. "There's no reason why we can't go again for the World Cup. Everyone would love to go to a World Cup and there's no reason why those players can't go again."

But for now, all that's left is the bitter taste of defeat.

"That's the worst I've felt after a game for sure," Baraclough said. "For a group of players who are so good to work with, a credit to their families. They never know when to lie down and they went right to the end. It's tough for me to come with any words of consolation.

"There's not a great deal you can say. They gave us absolutely everything. We couldn't have asked for any more effort. The game plan was to put them under as much pressure and put the ball into the box, I think we did that."

The nature of Slovakia's winning goal, which flew off Michal Duris' boot and past Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post, had sparked some frustration - but not for the boss.

"Whenever a goalkeeper gets beaten at the near post, there's a conflab about it," he said. "It was hit well and he got his hand to it. There's no blame from me on that. Why that comes out as an issue just because it beats the keeper at the near post; he's got to cover both posts.

"He got a hand to it and couldn't keep it out.

"It was a mix-up for the first goal and for the second they also got a ricochet off Jonny's backside. You talk about wanting the rub of the green and we didn't get it. You have to congratulate them on their finishing and their two goals. That's the way games go."

How far away it seems now to the pitch in Austria, where Northern Ireland must play a comparatively meaningless UEFA Nations League game on Sunday evening.

"It's still raw," said Stuart Dallas. "The last thing on my mind now is another game. We'll look at it tomorrow, try and take the positives and try to get a result in the Nations League. It will be difficult to lift the group but we can't let it go flat. We have to keep pushing forward."