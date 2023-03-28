Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Conor Bradley has the ability to be a star for Liverpool and Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes the sky’s the limit for international team-mate Conor Bradley and is excited to see if the teenage sensation becomes a regular in Liverpool’s first team squad next season.

Flying up the right flank in a wing back role and causing danger at will, Bradley was the star performer for Michael O’Neill’s side over the Euro 2024 qualifying double header in which Northern Ireland won 2-0 in San Marino and lost 1-0 at home to Finland.

The big games keep on coming for the 19-year-old with a trip to Wembley on the horizon on Sunday with Bolton Wanderers, where he is on loan from Liverpool, for the Papa Johns Trophy Final against Plymouth Argyle.

Bradley will return to Liverpool in the summer, insisting he will only think about that when it happens but Peacock-Farrell, who is Premier League bound with Burnley, is sure that the youngster from Castlederg can shine wherever he plays.

“Every time I see Conor play he gets better and better and he looks so assured even at international level,” said the Northern Ireland No.1.

“Him bombing up and down and having that composure at his age is really good to see and I’m excited to see where he ends up next year.

“I feel like Liverpool give their players chances. This season he’s obviously got his game time elsewhere, and then I think there’s no limit to a young player of his ability.”

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has tipped his international team-mate Conor Bradley for stardom — © ©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

O’Neill was buoyed by the performance levels of Bradley and fellow teenager Shea Charles in the Euro double header.

He started the pair in both matches and is certain that when experienced players such as Steven Davis, Jonny Evans and Stuart Dallas return from injury, the talented teenagers will be even more impressive for Northern Ireland.

O’Neill said: “They’re both very good players. We are asking a lot of them.

“At this stage Conor is playing in League One and Shea is playing Under-21s with Manchester City but I thought both acquitted themselves very well at this level.

“That’s something for us to be very, very positive about. I would like to see them when we have our strongest team available, I think we’d see even better versions of them in that situation.

“It’s always easier when you drop young players in and you have your strongest team around that which unfortunately we’ve not been able to have this time.”

Michael O'Neill believes Northern Ireland can still qualify for Euro 2024 — © ©INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

Whether many of his injured players are available for June’s trip to Denmark and a home game with Kazakhstan remains to be seen with Slovenia leading the group on six points out of six and Northern Ireland one of four countries on three points.

Asked if the defeat to Finland on his homecoming to Windsor was a reality check after beating San Marino, O’Neill said: “It depends what angle you come from.

“From a management point of view, it’s my job to instil belief we can qualify and I still do believe that.”

Appreciating that Northern Ireland are going to have to rely on results away from home now as well as in Belfast, O’Neill added: “We had big wins in the past on the road. It’s not something that maybe Northern Ireland teams are known for but I think we have developed an ability to win away from home.

“In this group if you can do that it may turn the group on its head a little bit. Certainly we’re in a situation where we’re going to have to make up some result somewhere because we’ve lost three points at home, and that’s something I certainly believe this group of players are capable of doing.

“We’ll do one if not two training camps leading into the games in June and it’s important we are as ready as we can be for Denmark away and Kazakhstan at home.”