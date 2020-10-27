Bailey Peacock-Farrell delivers a Euro play-off boost for Northern Ireland via injury return

Keeper makes return from hip injury in good time for NI's vital play-off decider

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has been handed a huge boost less than three weeks before his side's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia with the news that goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has returned to full fitness.

The Burnley star was a late withdrawal from the team ahead of last month's Nations League clash away to Norway and there were fears that he could be struggling for the November 12 showdown at Windsor Park, but he has recovered from his hip injury and was named on the substitutes bench for the Turf Moor outfit's Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur last night.

After a testing start to his international career, 23-year-old Peacock-Farrell has established himself as Northern Ireland's number one and has the confidence of boss Baraclough and his team-mates.

In Baraclough's first match in charge in September, Peacock-Farrell excelled in a 1-1 draw away to Romania in the Nations League, making a number of high class saves to earn the team their only point in the competition, while in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final success against Bosnia and Herzegovina, he proved to be a hero in the penalty shoot-out.

The timing of Peacock-Farrell's return could not be more apt with concerns over the long term fitness of Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson, who was plunged into the game with Norway when the former Leeds United ace pulled out just before kick-off.

Carson performed well in the 1-0 defeat in Oslo but was taken off in the first-half of Motherwell's 4-0 victory over Ross County on Saturday due to a knee problem, with club boss Stephen Robinson suggesting that the Killyleagh native was facing a spell on the sidelines.

The other goalkeeper in Baraclough's first team squad, Michael McGovern, played in the 1-0 loss at home to Austria in the Nations League in October but has not featured for Norwich City in the Championship this season, having to be content with a place on the bench.