Bailey Peacock-Farrell gets long-awaited Burnley debut after 14-month wait and could soon play against Manchester City

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Jimmy Dunne of Burnley celebrate following the Carabao Cup third round match between Millwall and Burnley at The Den on September 23, 2020 in London, England. Football Stadiums around United Kingdom remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images)

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell made his long awaited club debut at The New Den.

There was good news for Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough in Wednesday evening's Carabao Cup ties as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was handed a long-awaited Burnley debut.

The 23-year-old has remained the first choice at international level during a 14 month wait for his senior debut for the Turf Moor club.

He joined Burnley from then Champions Leeds United in summer 2019 after losing his starting spot at Elland Road to former Real Madrid stopper Kiko Casilla.

Read more New role at the club I love is ideal way to start looking to the future, says Glentoran hero Elliott Morris

Last season, he was behind two England internationals in the pecking order with Nick Pope and Joe Hart at the club. Hart's summer move to Tottenham at least meant Peacock-Farrell was on the bench for Burnley's opening Premier League fixture of the season.

And he finally went one better on Wednesday evening when he was handed his club debut.

All went to plan as Peacock-Farrell kept a clean sheet and Burnley progressed with a 2-0 victory at Millwall.

Should he keep his spot for the next round, he could be set for a massive tie against holders Manchester City at Turf Moor, although Pep Guardiola's side first have to get past Bournemouth tonight.

The game-time will be a welcome boost for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, given international rival Trevor Carson's starting spot at Motherwell and his starring role in the Europa League penalty victory over Coleraine.