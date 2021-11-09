Bailey Peacock-Farrell on Northern Ireland's 'roller coaster' World Cup qualifying campaign

Bailey Peacock-Farrell admits he has mixed emotions as he gears up for the conclusion of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Dropped in Group C with Italy and Switzerland, the road to Qatar was a treacherous one and the wheels came off the bandwagon in last month’s defeats to the Swiss and Bulgaria.

Baraclough’s plea to his troops to “take it to November” failed to come to fruition but there is still pressure on his side to show their character against the Lithuanians on Friday and European champions Italy three days later.

The Windsor Park games still carry a huge amount of meaning as fans want further evidence this squad will deliver in the future.

“It’s been an up and down campaign, bit of a roller-coaster and it’s shame we haven’t been able to quality,” said the Sheffield Wednesday stopper.

“Ultimately that is what we set out to do and we haven’t achieved that.

“In that sense, it’s not great but along this journey we have bedded in young players and added a new dynamic to the team. It’s been a learning curve for the squad.

“Although our qualification target wasn’t achieved we did achieve other things in terms of getting ready for the future.

“These two games offer an opportunity for us to put in good performances and end the campaign on a high.”

The World Cup post-mortem will last for some time and the retirement of experienced players such as Steven Davis is a possibility.

For now, the players' pride has been stung and they want to end this campaign on a positive note.

“We are professional footballers and when we step on that pitch for 90 minutes we will do the best we can to win games,” added the former Leeds United stopper.

“It’s games that don’t affect qualification for the World Cup but It's still important we perform to the best of our abilities.

“It could be a debut for young players or more experience for them and it’s a game to go and win regardless of the meaning behind it.”