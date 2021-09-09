Bailey Peacock-Farrell plays down latest penalty save as he rescues Northern Ireland’s draw with Switzerland

To most goalkeepers, saving penalties in successive World Cup qualifiers to earn your nation two vital results would be highlight reel stuff but, to Bailey Peacock-Farrell, it's "the usual stuff".

That was the understated reaction of the Northern Ireland stopper after his heroics played a vital role in the 0-0 draw with Switzerland at Windsor Park.

It was in the 33rd minute that Peacock-Farrell denied Haris Seferovic, following on from a similar stop while the match was finely poised in Lithuania last week.

There's a real feeling that the four points gained this month are primarily down to the on-loan Sheffield Wednesday man, who has now stopped four penalties for club and country this season.

"As I said last week, it's just the usual stuff," he mused, almost comically underplaying his heroics. "It's your gut feeling on the pitch after some analysis, trying to call each other's bluff."

It continues what is so far the best season of the 24-year-old's career so far and is part of a growing optimism over Northern Ireland's future.

"Opposition now look at him and think wow," said manager Ian Baraclough. "It's great to have a goalkeeper like that. As a former defender, to have that on top of his game, looks solid, calm and comfortable, it's a big plus."

Peacock-Farrell himself was delighted that his save came in front of 15,660 fans and, better still, at Windsor Park’s Kop end.

"The crowd changes the game," he said. "The last 18 months has been hard so to have a sell-out, as you can hear how loud it is, it's that extra man, the energy it gives us.

" It's been a good start to the season for club and country, I've been working hard, biding my time and it's starting to come together. Bring on the next one.

"Only time will tell whether it's a good point or not tonight. It's against a good Swiss side and we're depleted it numbers. We need to build on that and make it count in the next trip."

Next up for Peacock-Farrell is a League One trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday. Whoever their penalty taker is, he could be forgiven for hoping the referee doesn't point to the spot.