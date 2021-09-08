Bailey Peacock-Farrell the penalty hero again as Northern Ireland keep World Cup hopes alive with Switzerland draw in front of roaring Windsor Park fans

Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland

Michael Smith is set to start the big game at Windsor Park. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 08th September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Northern Ireland’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell saves a penalty from Switzerland’s Haris Seferovic during Wednesday nights World Cup Qualifier at The National Stadium, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 08/09/2021 Northern Ireland v Switzerland World Cup Qualifier. Northern Ireland’s Conor Bradley after this evening’s game at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Bailey Peacock-Farrell was once again the hero for Northern Ireland after pulling off a crucial penalty save for the second qualifier in succession.

The 24-year-old stopper blocked Haris Seferovic's first half spot-kick to help the hosts earn a 0-0 draw with Switzerland at Windsor Park to keep the World Cup qualification hopes alive.

It's a result that keeps Northern Ireland three points behind their visitors, who are in second spot in the group with four qualifiers remaining. Next up for Ian Baraclough's boys is the return fixture on October 9.

This was a game that Switzerland shaded in terms of territory but ultimately didn't do anywhere near enough to trouble a stout back three while, at the other end, the hosts' lively strikeforce of Shayne Lavery, Conor Washington and substitute Dion Charles caused their fair share of problems.

The penalty was Switzerland's only real opportunity of the first half after Michael Smith was, perhaps harshly, adjudged to have fouled the quick-footed Ruben Vargas.

If there a feeling of injustice setting in (against the Swiss? Surely not) it was quickly dispelled by the man with the magic gloves. A dive to his right and the on-loan Sheffield Wednesday stopper denied Seferovic.

Outside the spot-kick, it took Switzerland until the opening minutes of the second half to create a real opportunity, which arrived when the sumptuous Vargas' curling delivery could only be diverted wide of goal when it deserved a much more clinical finish.

Northern Ireland had their chances on the break, Shayne Lavery firing wide after a phenomenal first touch sent him racing clear of the defence from the halfway line and Steven Davis seeing a well-struck shot blocked from the edge of the box before the break.

Their lively front two of Lavery and Washington continued to cause problems in the second half and hauled their side up the field, winning a series of free-kicks with Washington's at time surprising physical presence and Lavery's explosive pace.

Charles was also well involved after his introduction, as was Liverpool wing-back Conor Bradley, who was roared on by the fervent Green and White Army when he fearlessly charged down opponents, belying his age of only 18.

That crowd was in full voice throughout. Much has, and will, be said about the ticket pricing strategy employed by the Irish FA but on an atmosphere basis, the GAWA roared on their team as loud as ever.

And at least they saw the World Cup hopes kept alive for another day.

Next up is that daunting trip to Switzerland but on this performance, Ian Baraclough's emerging young players have the bottle to take on any task.

Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell, Ballard, Cathcart, Brown, Smith (Bradley 67), McCann, Davis, Thompson (Saville 74), Lewis, Lavery (Jones 86), Washington (Charles 67)

Subs: Jones, McGinn, Whyte, Lafferty, Flanagan, Ferguson, Carson, McCalmont, Hazard

