Bailey Peacock-Farrell will come back stronger to prove Northern Ireland critics wrong, predicts back-up stopper Conor Hazard

World Cup Qualifiers

Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been backed by fellow Northern Ireland goalkeeper Conor Hazard to handle the criticism that came his way following last week's World Cup qualifier in Italy and show his quality against Bulgaria tomorrow.

Questions were asked of Peacock-Farrell after he failed to deal with a Ciro Immobile strike at his near post during Italy's 2-0 victory and, while Hazard played in the weekend friendly against the USA, the Burnley star will be between the sticks for the crucial Group C clash with the Bulgarians at Windsor Park.

"Bailey is a strong, strong character and he knows himself what he could and can't do better in games," says Celtic stopper Hazard.

"He's the type of guy who will bounce back even better. I know Bailey will be fine. The second goal in Italy could be stopped 40 yards up the pitch before it even got to Bailey."

Hazard added: “There are a lot of people out there who have a knife in goalies’ backs at the moment, even in the Premier League, it’s the type of position that’s easily criticised.

“We are in this position because we want to be here, we like being under pressure and not making mistakes.”

Hazard (23) was chuffed to earn his second cap against the Americans in the 2-1 weekend defeat, three years on from coming off the bench versus Costa Rica.

Conor Hazard

He said: “I always believed I would get here one day again. Obviously a lot has happened since that Costa Rica game. I think I’ve matured quite a lot in my own personality and in my game as well, and I was delighted to get another opportunity.”

Although beaten by a deflected Giovanni Reyna strike and Christian Pulisic penalty, Hazard, who has enjoyed working with goalkeeping coach Roy Carroll, was pleased with his display.

“I was delighted with my performance. I made a few crucial saves when I needed to and thought my distribution was very, very good,” he said.

“The only real talking point was the penalty. We’d done all the research before and he normally goes high and hard down the middle, so I just have to take the hit and hope he does that. If I’d dived left or right there’d be no talking about it, but because I stood in the middle, it is what it is.

“After playing on Sunday, I hope I’ve put myself at the forefront of the manager’s mind. It’s a top level of goalkeepers now with Northern Ireland. I just do my best and prove to the manager that I can be put in.

“Bailey has played the previous game and done well, so you know he is going to have the first opportunity to play.”

Derry City goalkeeper Nathan Gartside did not travel to Italy last week because of an administrative error.

It is understood that the player’s medication for a pre-existing heart condition wasn’t declared to Uefa in time, meaning he was unavailable for Northern Ireland’s triple header. Gartside, called into the squad due to injuries to Michael McGovern and Trevor Carson, left the camp before the game with the USA.