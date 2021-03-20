Baraclough confident Northern Ireland will be safe on Italy trip to begin World Cup qualifiers

Play on: NI boss Ian Baraclough has no Covid-19 fears during triple-header

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he has no concerns about going into an international triple-header during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite much of Italy experiencing a third wave of the disease.

Baraclough's men begin their World Cup 2022 qualifying campaign against Italy in Parma on Thursday, then have a friendly at Windsor Park against the USA three days later before welcoming Bulgaria to Belfast for their second qualifier on March 31.

Concerns have been raised over players travelling across Europe during a health crisis with quarantine rules and travel restrictions in place.

England manager Gareth Southgate has even suggested that professional players should be vaccinated.

Associations including the Irish FA are taking all the necessary precautions and the squad has been given the green light to travel to Italy.

Baraclough is confident the risks are low.

"I've no concerns, we have proven as a nation we can go about our work in a safe way," he said. "The authorities wouldn't allow us to play games if they didn't think it was safe.

"We understand we are in a privileged position, being able to go about our work even at a time when people are losing their lives."

Baraclough added: “We’d like to get back to some sort of normality and football plays a massive part in that around the world in people’s everyday lives.

“If we can play a small part in helping people with their mental health then that’s what we will do.

“We aren’t putting anyone at risk, while being aware of where certain spikes are happening and Italy is one area.

“We have been assured that it is safe to travel and we look forward to going there.”

Earlier this month, Italy international Moise Kean, the Paris Saint-Germain striker on loan from Everton, tested positive for Covid-19.

Handed his senior international debut by boss Roberto Mancini in 2018, the 21-year-old is the youngest goalscorer for Italy in a competitive match.

England boss Southgate said football had a “responsibility” to players who “we are asking to keep playing”.

“We are moving to the stage where we are asking athletes to put themselves in situations where they are more likely to catch the virus than others and I think we have a bit of a responsibility to them as well,” Southgate said.

A number of USA players are going to miss the Northern Ireland friendly due to quarantine rules.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Under-21s caretaker boss Andy Crosby has selected a 22-strong squad for a five-day training camp in Belfast next week.

The newcomer is Bradford City defender Finn Cousin-Dawson and Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith is included.