Baraclough hoping Northern Ireland will be spot on for Euro 2020 play-off against Bosnia next week

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough has admitted his players will sharpen their penalty taking skills ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo on Thursday.

It's impossible to replicate the pressure of a tense shoot-out when a place in the play-off final is on the line, but the art of penalty taking remains part of the preparations for this daunting assignment.

If the players are confident they can hold their nerve then that back-to-back European Championship dream may be kept alive.

Michael O'Neill's attention to detail was legendary and in a climate where penalty shoot-outs have been making a comeback, Baraclough wants his troops to be ready for all aspects of the battle.

"In most of the sessions we touched on penalties, even though there wasn't going to be any penalties last month for the Nations League games," said the former Sligo boss.

"We've been preparing from last month and if it does come to that, we've got penalty takers who are confident to step up and confident to go and put the ball in the back of the net when it's needed.

"Of course you can't replicate the pressure on a player when they step forward but all you can do is prepare as best you can."

Those preparations will go a lot sweeter if Jonny Evans is fit but doubts remain over his availability despite his name being included in the squad announced yesterday.

The experienced defender left Leicester City's win over Manchester City last Sunday with a calf problem and his absence would be a hammer blow to the defence.

After the Sarajevo showdown, Northern Ireland host Austria on October 11 and are away to Norway on October 14 in the Nations League.

But there's no escaping the importance of the Bosnia game and the pressure on the players to deliver in what is a cup tie.

Baraclough will be desperately hoping there are no late injury withdrawals and he remains cautiously optimistic on Evans.

"I've spoken to him," he added. "I think all managers will be going into these weekend fixtures praying that they either don't play because their manager is going to rest them for the sake of the internationals - I doubt that - or that they come through those games unscathed.

"Jonny hasn't had as much football as the others but he played 80 minutes the other day against potentially one of the best attacking sides in the country. It was obviously a cause of concern when he came off but he assured me it was just a tightening of his calf, it was his first game, and he should be fine.

"He's trained since and he's in line to play this weekend as well.

"You want all your players to be available. When several aren't available for a game like Norway, you're going to feel the effects of it so to have someone like Jonny back in the fold is massive for the group.

"He's amassed 80-odd caps for his country already, he's got his eyes on a century of caps I'm sure, so to have him in the group again gives us all a boost."

Tom Flanagan returns to the squad and St Johnstone midfielder Alistair McCann gets a first call-up, stepping up from the Under-21s.

"Alistair has been knocking on the door for a little while, he's someone we've been aware of coming through the system," said Baraclough.

"He was in the U21s with me, he's been playing regularly for St Johnstone for the last year and a half, a very consistent performer and someone who goes about his work quietly and fully deserves to be part of a really balanced squad.

"We needed to just bolster the central midfield area, there were one or two doubts over players coming into this next phase of games and Ali fully deserves his call-up.

"He's energetic, he can get about the park, he's played for St Johnstone in a couple of different positions, whether that's as a holding midfielder or an attacking midfielder. He likes to get in the box when he's given that attacking midfield role.

"He's a good person, first and foremost. He fits the mould of what we're looking for in terms of how he goes about his work, how he applies himself, and he's a good player. He'll fit in with the group really well, he knows many of them anyway so it won't be too daunting for him.

"His play with St Johnstone has been consistent. He was surprised when I rang him but he's certainly ready for it."

Although the Covid-19 picture remains precarious, Baraclough is hopeful that some Northern Ireland fans will be able to attend the Austria game.

"Any talk of that is a step towards getting back to what we hope will be normality, although places are going into individual lockdown," he said.

"We have to be wary because people are still losing their lives, we're all still fighting this together, making sure we're doing the right things.

"If we can have fans in a stadium, that can't come quickly enough for anybody.

"It was an eerie place against Norway, players commented on it, and not to have fans in Windsor Park is not a nice situation and of course if we can get people into a stadium again we'll welcome that."

Aberdeen winger Matthew Kennedy is out of the panel due to injury, while Oxford United winger Joel Cooper, the only uncapped player along with McCann, has retained his place in the group.

If Northern Ireland win the match in Sarajevo next week they will look forward to a play-off final in Belfast on November 12 where they will face the winners of the other Path B last-four match between Slovakia and Republic of Ireland.