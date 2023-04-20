Big Pat: NI fans should embrace Casement bid

Windsor Park legend says west Belfast stadium and Euro Finals will be for all

Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings has urged supporters to embrace an exciting once in a lifetime opportunity to stage Euro 2028 matches at a new 34,500 capacity Casement Park in Belfast.

The west Belfast GAA venue has made the shortlist in the UK and Republic of Ireland’s joint bid to host the major finals even though it hasn’t been built yet.

Casement has not been in use since 2013 and the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs (AONISC) has argued it doesn’t believe a GAA ground is a suitable location for tournament matches.

Windsor Park’s capacity of 18,500 is well below the minimum 30,000 requirement to host matches at Euro 2028.

Redevelopment at Casement has been put on hold due to a legal challenge and the absence of ministers at Stormont while construction costs have also increased dramatically since the original budgets were drafted over a decade ago.

The original budget for a new Casement was £77.5m, with Stormont pledging £62.5m and the GAA providing £15m. Costs have sky-rocketed since then with £130m estimated to be the price today.

The GAA and Irish FA, however, are confident the exciting new Casement Park stadium will be built and Jennings, who won 119 caps, hopes it can rise from the rubble and be part of a successful Euros bid.

“I’m supportive of any initiative that promotes sport and it will be brilliant for the country as well,” said the former Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper who played at the 1982 and 1986 World Cup Finals.

“It doesn’t matter what sort of stadium it is, as long as it can host matches.

“The stadiums in Dublin are used for different sports and this would be a major tournament which is very exciting.

“It would be brilliant for the UK and Ireland to stage this tournament. It would generate significant interest and bring a lot of visitors to the country.