Billy Bingham’s name rings out around Windsor Park as fans and players remember NI legend

Northern Ireland fans and players paid an emotional tribute to Billy Bingham with a minute’s applause ahead of yesterday’s game against Cyprus.

Supporters also sang his name at the end of the 2-2 draw at Windsor Park.

The former manager, who took the team to two World Cups and played for Northern Ireland in the 1958 tournament, died on Thursday aged 90.

As Ian Baraclough’s men lined up for the game, the giant screen at Windsor Park displayed a montage capturing some of the great moments of the Bingham era, including images from the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.

Stadium MC Pete Snodden said: “Billy was adored, looked up to and will never be forgotten. We send our condolences to his family and say thank you, Billy, for everything you gave us.”

As the final whistle neared, fans were heard singing “there’s only one Billy Bingham”.

Some of the crowd wore retro strips in tribute to the manager at the suggestion of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs.

The group also urged spectators to join in a minute’s applause in the 58th minute, recognising Bingham’s contribution as a player at the 1958 World Cup.

Fans paying tribute to Billy Bingham

Chairman Gary McAllister said it was great to see fans of all ages get involved, “not just those who attended matches during the Bingham era”.

“I think there was a lot of love towards him today,” he added.

Mr Bingham’s death drew tributes from across the football world and beyond. His son David said: “Dad was diagnosed with dementia in 2006. It is a tribute to his will that he managed another 16 years from that diagnosis to the time he passed away.”

Players give a standing ovation to Billy Bingham

Former goalie Pat Jennings, who made 119 appearances for Northern Ireland, said Mr Bingham left an amazing legacy”.

“We aren’t the biggest country, but we achieved great things. He will be fondly remembered as a player and manager,” he added.

“He played in the 1958 finals, and in my early days with Watford I actually played against him. He was a great player.

“People talk about the games at the World Cup finals, and they were great, but the performances in the qualifying matches were so important. We managed to get six clean sheets on the bounce in the run-up to the 1986 finals.

“We also played Spain and a France team including Michel Platini in friendlies, and they couldn’t score against us.

“Tactically, he was astute and good at identifying players’ strengths.

“Billy will remain a legend. It was a real privilege to be part of his story.”

The Irish FA said: “Billy was a tricky winger in the days when [the] position was revered, but there was more to him.

“Billy was not afraid to mix it, had an eye for goal and had a wonderful tactical and positional brain — attributes which would come to the fore in his managerial career. He was everything a Northern Ireland manager needs to be: tactically astute, innovative and inspirational.”

Ex-Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong added: “The tributes have been pouring in for Billy, and he deserves every one. He was a top man.

“We’ll never find anyone as good as Billy again.”