Billy Hamilton: Let players voice their Qatar World Cup concerns

World Cup 2022

Billy Hamilton says players should be allowed to speak their mind on Qatar

Northern Ireland legend Billy Hamilton has argued that players at the World Cup shouldn’t be silenced if they have concerns around serious human rights abuses.

Host Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

Fifa wrote to all 32 teams asking nations competing at the Finals, which kicks off on Sunday, to “now focus on the football”.

The world governing body’s letter, signed by its president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura, urged that football should not be “dragged” into ideological or political “battles” and it should not be “handing out moral lessons”.

It sparked an angry response from 10 European football associations including those of England and Wales, stating “human rights are universal and apply everywhere”.

The Fifa letter was also criticised by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and LGBTQ+ campaigners in England and Wales. Hamilton, who played for Northern Ireland at the 1982 and 1986 Finals, says players should be allowed to make their voices heard.

“Players should be allowed to express opinions,” said Hamilton, who won 41 caps.

“The question of why Qatar was awarded the World Cup has always been there and is still being asked. Have those questions been answered fully? The whole thing smells like a bad egg. Fifa have had a colourful past and many will view the decision to hand the World Cup to Qatar as shocking.

“There are so many questions about how Qatar won the right to host the tournament. The country is about the size of Yorkshire and it seems strange that they were awarded a World Cup ahead of other bigger football nations. What will it do for Qatar and how will they use the stadiums? I don’t know what the legacy will be for the people of Qatar.

“It’s difficult for the supporters too and I’m sure they have found it difficult to find accommodation.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has argued that players should not be forced to make human rights statements at the World Cup.

But several players have been prepared to object. Denmark will wear ‘toned-down shirts’ to protest against Qatar, with kit provider Hummel saying it “does not wish to be visible” in a tournament it claims “has cost thousands of lives”, while Australia’s squad released a video urging Qatar to abolish its laws on same-sex relationships.

England’s Harry Kane and several other captains of European teams will be wearing ‘One Love’ armbands in support of LGBTQ+ rights and to promote diversity and inclusion.

Paris, and other French cities, are refusing to screen matches in public areas, despite France being the defending champions.

Qatar, which was awarded the tournament in 2010, is under a global spotlight and Hamilton is in the dark over what to expect from a winter World Cup.

“I’m not sure what to expect, it feels like such a left-field World Cup,” he added.

“Everyone is waiting to see how it will pan out and how the conditions will affect the players.

“It’s a strange time of the year for a World Cup but it may be okay for the players as they should be fit.

“I’m looking forward to it but with a little trepidation.

“It’s hard to get your head around it all and I think a lot of people are judging it before it happens. Let’s see how it goes.

“It could turn out to be a good World Cup.”

The Gulf State’s World Cup organisers insist “everyone is welcome” to visit the country to watch the football, and that no-one will be discriminated against.

Hamilton famously crossed the ball for Gerry Armstrong’s winner against hosts Spain at the 1982 Finals and the then-Burnley frontman also scored a brace against Austria at the Vicente Calderon Stadium in Madrid.

He featured in every game in Spain and also represented his country at the Finals in Mexico four years later.

“I was fortunate to play in two World Cups, major highlights of my career and something I will be able to tell the grandkids about,” he added.

“Playing against great players like Michel Platini in 1982 was a huge honour and the Brazilian team with Zico was awesome but it feels like a lifetime ago!

“I think England, with a bit of luck, can go far but they may not win it.

“I’ll give them an outside chance but everything has to go for them.

“Germany, Argentina, France and Belgium have a shout. It’s also nice to see Wales have made it too.”

Meanwhile, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson, who remains a contender for the Northern Ireland job, has not been appointed the new Luton Town boss.

The Buddies supremo was reportedly on the Championship club’s wish list to replace Nathan Jones following his move to Southampton but Town have instead turned to Rob Edwards.

The former Watford and Forest Green chief has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Hatters.

The appointment comes two months after Edwards — who guided Forest Green to the League Two title last season — was sacked by Championship rivals Watford.