Bobby Burns: Northern Ireland U21 international completes League Two switch to Barrow from Hearts

Northern Ireland Under 21 international Bobby Burns has secured a permanent transfer to League Two from Scottish side Hearts.

The former Glenavon star has joined newly-promoted Barrow AFC, who are gearing up for their first season back in the Football League since 1972 after being declared National League champions on points per game.

Burns moved to Scotland in 2018 and, after a short loan spell at fellow Premiership side Livingston, enjoyed a short run of first-team starts at the end of the 18/19 season.

Despite starting in the semi-final, he lost his place in the line-up to up-and-coming Scottish star Aaron Hickey for the 2-1 Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic and last summer joined Australian side Newcastle United Jets on loan.

Burns played 16 games Down Under before being forced into an early return home by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 20, he will be hoping the permanent transfer to Cumbria can secure regular first-team action and kick-start his professional career with an ultimate view of earning a senior Northern Ireland cap.

The U21 international was called into the senior panel on a few occasions by former boss Michael O'Neill but has yet to make his debut.

Before moving across the Irish Sea, Burns was nominated for the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award for the 17/18 campaign.

At Barrow, he will work under former Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn, who replaced Bolton-bound Ian Evatt last month.

The club were four points clear of Harrogate Town when the season was suspended with nine games left to play.