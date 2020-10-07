Bosnia set to feel Northern Ireland's frustration, warns Washington

Striker warns 'wounded animal' will bite back after the Norway mauling

Night to forget: Conor Washington insists the Northern Ireland players are eager to do the fans proud after the heavy loss against Norway

Conor Washington has warned Bosnia and Herzegovina that Northern Ireland are a "wounded animal" after their shocking Nations League defeat to Norway and he's backing the visiting strikers to outshine Edin Dzeko in Sarajevo tomorrow night.

There's no question the Roma captain has the finishing power to shoot down Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 dream but Ian Baraclough's boys are confident they can gatecrash the party in the Grbavica Stadium.

Former Manchester City striker Dzeko (34) will be desperate to fire his men into the Euro finals but Charlton ace Washington believes the visitors will have enough firepower to book a place in next month's Euro 2020 play-off final.

Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Liam Boyce and Washington are the forwards in Baraclough's panel, hungry for that one chance which could see them grab the headlines.

Perhaps there will be more pressure on Dzeko to deliver in front of just 2,000 home fans but Bosnia have enjoyed a lucky escape with their star striker as a move to Juventus fell through and now the Italian club are reportedly stopping their players from going on international duty.

The Serie A champions have gone into isolation after two non-playing members of staff at the club tested positive for coronavirus.

The goal machine should be unleashed on a different Northern Ireland defence determined to show more composure than in the 5-1 mauling against Norway last time out.

Washington, who has netted four goals in 23 international appearances, says the players are hurting from that rout and are desperate to triumph in the big one.

"These one-off games have always suited us and as a group we are really looking forward to it," said the former Peterborough and Queens Park Rangers man.

"Last month's results weren't great and we are feeling like a wounded animal.

"We want to put in a good performance that the fans can be proud of.

"There's real competition for places. Laff (Kyle Lafferty) is back up and running in Italy and me and Josh (Magennis) have played four or five games and got some goals between us. The manager has got a tough decision but everyone trusts him in that decision in the way we want to play. Competition only breeds success and we need that to push each other on in training. Whoever gets tasked with the job has got to put in a performance.

"It's about taking chances and being clinical in both boxes really. The goals they scored against us, we should have defended better but that's the difference at this level where the margins are so small. It's about being ruthless in both boxes."

Bosnia conquered Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland in two Nations League clashes but Washington says lessons have been learned from the games in which his side were guilty of wayward finishing.

"If you look at those two games and the performances, especially in the home game, we created a lot of chances and should have been two or three up," he added.

"I looked on from the bench and we were brilliant. We just need to put in another performance like that and get back to playing the way we know we can.

"I always like playing up front for Northern Ireland, it suits me down to the ground. We've probably never been a massively possession-based team although in the home game versus Bosnia we dominated the game. It's about knowing when to press, when not to press because the centre-halves, the midfielders, the full-backs are so technically proficient we can't just get after them every time.

"We saw that in the Norway game, we were caught between wanting to press and showing too much respect. We've analysed those games, we need to look at Bosnia now and know where to set the traps."

Washington is hoping to join that elite group of Northern Ireland players who have featured in two major tournaments.

"I say to everyone that asks it is easily the proudest and most enjoyable moment of my career so far," he added, reflecting on Euro 2016. "To be able to do it again with this group, and for the fans as well, and hopefully they'd be there as well, it would just be incredible to be honest.

"It's indescribable how good a trip that was, and how enjoyable it was. I've had a great few years, I can't complain, it's been absolutely brilliant for me.

"I enjoy coming away, I look forward to every trip, just to see the lads and the staff are great and everything surrounding it.

"To be involved in games of such magnitude, you can't ask for any more as a footballer. It's been a relatively meteoric rise since I started playing to be honest."

Tomorrow's contest could come down to a penalty shoot-out and Washington says he will be a willing participant.

"Yeah, 100%," he added. "As a striker you can't turn down those moments. I've taken a few in my career and I've a fairly decent record. You can't shy away from moments like that, they are moments you relish, you want to be the last taker and the one who wins it!"

Bosnia v N Ireland

Grbavica Stadium, Thursday, 7.45pm