Bosnian FA to discuss options for Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland as country's first coronavirus cases confirmed

Bosnia and Herzegovina are set to host Northern Ireland on March 26 in the Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica.

The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet tomorrow to discuss the upcoming Euro 2020 play-off against Northern Ireland in light of the country's first confirmed coronavirus cases.

On Thursday, Health Minister Alen Seranic announced that two people - a man who had been working in Italy and his son - have tested positive for Covid-19.

The father is understood to be in isolation in hospital in Banja Luka - over 100km from the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, where Northern Ireland are set to play on March 26.

Seranic explained that more cases are expected with a large proportion of Bosnian nationals commuting to work across the Adriatic Sea in Italy, where over 3,000 cases have been confirmed.

The boy's school has been temporarily closed while his fellow pupils are being tested for the virus.

In response, the BIH Football Association has organised an extraordinary meeting of the executive committee on Friday to discuss the options for the Euro 2020 play-off and also the country's domestic football.

As Bosnian journalist Haris Mrkonja confirmed, there is as yet no indication that the game against Northern Ireland will be postponed or played behind closed doors but more is set to be known after Friday's meeting.

The two cases are in the Serb Republic, one of two federations making up Bosnia and Herzegovinia.

Earlier this week, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he was confident Euro 2020 would go ahead as planned despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“Let’s try to be optimistic and not think about dark scenarios. There’s time for that later," he said.