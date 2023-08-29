Brad Lyons receives first Northern Ireland call-up for Euro 2024 qualifiers as injured trio return

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has called up Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons for his first international squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

The former Coleraine man has been in impressive form for the Scottish Premiership side recently, including scoring the winning goal when Killie defeated Rangers 1-0 on the opening day of the new season.

The 26-year-old has never been called up to any Northern Ireland squad at any age grade but could make his international bow should he be called on by O’Neill in either of the games.

While it is a squad that is decimated by injuries, with Liverpool defender Conor Bradley and Watford wing-back Jamal Lewis joining captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas and Corry Evans on the sidelines, O’Neill is able to call upon three key returnees in defender Daniel Ballard and strikers Josh Magennis and Conor Washington.

The trio missed the qualifiers against Denmark and Kazakhstan in June through injury but are back in the fold after returning for their clubs and will likely play a significant role in the two qualifiers.

There is also a recall for Queens Park Rangers winger Paul Smyth, who has not featured for his country since 2021 but shone for Leyton Orient in helping them win the League Two title last season before earning a move back to QPR.

O’Neill will also be concerned by the lack of game time for top line stars such as defenders Craig Cathcart and Jonny Evans, both of whom will likely feature heavily across the two games.

Northern Ireland head to Ljubljana to face Slovenia on Thursday September 7 before travelling on to Astana on Sunday September 10 to take on Kazakhstan knowing, realistically, only six points will keep their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 alive.

NORTHERN IRELAND SQUAD TO FACE SLOVENIA AND KAZAKHSTAN

Goalkeepers: Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Bailey Peacock-Farrell (AGF Aarhus), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town)

Defenders: Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Craig Cathcart (unattached), Jonny Evans (unattached), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough)

Midfielders: Shea Charles (Southampton), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock)*, Matthew Kennedy (Kilmarnock), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), George Saville (Millwall), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth)

Forwards: Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Dale Taylor (Wycombe Wanderers), Conor Washington (Derby County)

* – denotes uncapped