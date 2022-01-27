Building a world-class training centre for Northern Ireland is still top of the agenda, insist Irish FA

Irish FA chiefs have stressed the importance of getting a new international class National Training and Development Centre up and running while pushing for badly needed revenue to redevelop football facilities across Northern Ireland.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson and President Conrad Kirkwood were speaking today as the Association published ‘A Roadmap For Football – Irish FA Corporate Strategy 2022-27'.

A high class Training Centre has been a long held ambition of the Association while the frustrating wait for sub regional stadia funding from Government has stifled progress.

Without adequate facilities, performance levels will not rise and the Irish FA recognise this reality.

Nelson said: "Within that facilities pillar there is one thing we really want to make huge progress on this time and that's the National Training Centre.

"We have not had a home to call our own from a training and development, and an elite player preparation perspective, ever, really.

"It is important we turn this from a dream into reality within this strategy, and we have got a plan which we think is going well and deliverable, and hopefully that will be brought forward.

"We would like to make a significant announcement on the National Training Centre this year.

"It is a big project for us and we will be committing a fair amount of the association's own resources to it and we think it is the right thing to do.

“When we did the National Stadium project between 2014 and 2016, the Irish FA Board committed £4.5m to that and we are looking at a fraction more than that, probably around £6m or £7m in terms of what we will put into the Training Centre project.

“It’s not the sort of thing you do every day. We have big project experience in redeveloping the National Stadium and we will work with partners on this one.

“It’s not often we are in the position to be able to commit significant capital funds. This is one we feel is absolutely right and we have the right project.”

Kirkwood added: “The Centre is a huge priority for us. It has been a deficiency on our part that we haven’t had one before.”

Clubs have expressed their frustration at the long delay in the release of the sub-regional stadia funding package, despite the NI Executive allocating £36m back in 2015, with £10m earmarked for the redevelopment of Glentoran's Oval stadium.

With Casement Park redevelopment costs rising, Irish FA chiefs have argued that football should receive the same financial support as the GAA.

Stormont originally pledged £62.5m for Casement, with £15m coming from the GAA, but delays and spiralling costs mean those estimated figures are now much higher.

Kirkwood said: “We want Casement to be successful and we want to see that developed for GAA fans. I wish them every success in that. For our part, it would be remiss of us not to have the ambition to secure as much funding as we can attract to improve the game at every level.

“In our engagement with civil service officials, Patrick (Nelson) and I both made it very clear that would be the extent of our ambition. If additional funds are available for other parties, then we would be looking for similar for football.”

Nelson said the Association felt it was time the Government brought consultations to an end and started to release funds.

“We are dependent on the Northern Ireland Executive on this one, in that it is now 11 years since Nelson McCausland announced the funding for the three regional stadia, two of which have been built and Casement which is still to be built,” he said.

"And attached to that was sub-regional funding and we have never been able to completely unlock that funding. But our grounds need it.

"Our people need it, football needs it. We are not the only people saying this. I know for example my colleague Gerard Lawlor at NIFL (NI Football League) has come out strongly recently and said that football funding needs to be unlocked.

"That's why we are completely behind it and that's why we have included it in the strategy as well.

"We have lobbied Paul Givan (First Minister), Deirdre Hargey (Communities Minister), the senior civil servants within the Department for Communities which is where that funding seems to be locked in a safe at this point.

"And we get the strong message that they are all still very committed to it.

"Being committed is great, we appreciate that. We would actually appreciate a bit more action though.

"And if you look at New Decade, New Approach, which is two years old this month, it is sitting there on page three of that document.

"It is not something the Executive has forgotten about. We do speak to them regularly on it, but we just haven't found the key to the safe yet.”